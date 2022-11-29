UK-based Gravitricity plans to set up a pilot demonstration project for its gravity energy storage systems in India.From pv magazine India Gravitricity, a Scottish energy storage specialist, has launched a project to demonstrate the feasibility of its gravity energy storage technology for grid balancing in India, as the nation has a growing share of renewables in its power mix. The company has secured GBP 194,000 ($232,750) from the UK government's Ayrton Fund to find a demonstration site in India for its gravity energy storage technology. The Ayrton Fund, which is part of the UK's International ...

