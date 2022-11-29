Percent Pledge releases Percent Pledge Lite, a free-to-use corporate purpose software, automating employee giving and volunteering programs reducing the effort needed while increasing the impact of corporate social responsibility programs.

Chicago, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Percent Pledge, a leading provider of global corporate purpose software for companies of all sizes, announces Percent Pledge Lite, the first free-to-use corporate purpose software. With Percent Pledge Lite, leaders can automate all aspects of a corporate social responsibility program including: disaster response, donation matching, gift donations, employee volunteering programs, and impact reporting. With the easiest implementation in the industry no matter the company size, Percent Pledge can have any workplace giving platform fully configured in less than 48 hours.





Percent Pledge Dashboard View

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/145967_ad7e795fa440aa15_001full.jpg

At every stage of growth for businesses of all sizes, Percent Pledge Lite is the ideal CSR platform. Whether it be a whole team of social impact managers or just one individual, the platform makes the process more efficient, effective, and impactful.

Here are just a few examples on how Percent Pledge Lite improves the lives of all users:





Percent Pledge Employee Donations

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/145967_ad7e795fa440aa15_002full.jpg

Employee giving programs:

Automates donation matching saving teams valuable time



Ensures secure transactions with SOC2 certification



Ensures legal compliance



Delivers transparency and employee engagement with unmatched impact reporting





Percent Pledge Volunteer Event Overview

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/145967_ad7e795fa440aa15_003full.jpg

Volunteering programs:



Automates the volunteering event process freeing up time to make impact

Tracks the impact of an individual's volunteering program

Simplifies the event registration process

Generates event landing pages for no-hassle promotion





Percent Pledge Disaster Relief Portfolio

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8535/145967_ad7e795fa440aa15_004full.jpg

Disaster response campaigns:

Disaster response communication templates within 48 hours give one peace of mind



Vet charities within 48 hours so the company and its employees can respond with confidence

Today's employees want to see their companies implementing programs that make a difference and improve their communities and make the world better. These programs are difficult to implement, measure, and operate. With Percent Pledge Lite, it has never been easier to get a corporate social responsibility program operational, plus the system guarantees that scaling up is as simple as clicking a few buttons.

About Percent Pledge

Percent Pledge is a leader in social impact platforms. Percent Pledge offers corporate purpose software that makes their customers corporate social responsibility programs more dynamic, measurable, and impactful. Founded in 2018, Percent Pledge is helping customers across the country build and operate social impact programs that make a difference, engage employees, and support local, national, and global communities.

Contact Details:

Name: Joel Pollick

Title: Founder & CEO

Company Name: Percent Pledge

Website: percentpledge.org

Email: contact@percentpledge.org

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/145967