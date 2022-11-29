Atos International: Atos among the top 1% of the IT Services industry in the S&P Global ESG assessment 2022

Press release

Atos among the top 1% of the

IT Services industry

in the S&P Global ESG assessment 2022

Paris, November 29, 2022 - Atos today announces that it is among the top 1% of the IT Services industry with a score of 85/100 in the 2022 S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment (CSA) reflecting an improvement of 2 points over the last year which demonstrates its continuous development and commitment to sustainability and its excellence in ESG (Environmental, Social & Governance) practices. The average industry score of the 268 companies assessed within the industry is 25/100. Atos has received excellent results in the S&P Global CSA for 9 years running with a percentile ranking higher than 88 since 2013.

As of November 18, 2022, Atos performed in the 99 percentile of the IT Services industry in the S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment. This result positions Atos among the top 1% of companies in the world in the 'TSV IT services' segment in one of the world's most renowned ESG ratings.

Diane Galbe, Senior Executive Vice President, Atos comments "Atos is proud to rank among the top 1% of companies in the world in the IT services segment inthe S&P Global CSA which is one of the world's most renowned ESG ratings and one of the largest extensive assessments of corporate sustainability practices globally.This positioning is a strong recognition to ourcommitment tosustainability practices. Created over 12 years ago, our ambitious environmental program continues to grow as we create long-term value for our stakeholders, communities, and employees."

The S&P Global Corporate Sustainability Assessment is an annual evaluation of companies' sustainability practices. It covers over 10,000 companies from around the world. The CSA focuses on sustainability criteria that are both industry-specific and financially material and has been doing so since 1999.

These results add to Atos' international recognition as a leader in sustainability and ESG practices. Atos has been a member of the S&P Dow Jones World and Europe Indices for the last 7 years in a row, has received a 'AAA' rating, was rewarded a Platinum Awardfrom EcoVadis, achieved a Prime status in the ESG assessment carried out by ISS in 2022 and was selected on CDP'sprestigious 'A List 2021' for tackling climate change.

To find out more about Atos' CSR program, go to https://atos.net/en/about-us/corporate-responsibility-and-sustainability. For more information about the CSA methodology, go to https://www.spglobal.com/esg/csa/methodology/

About Atos



Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 112,000 employees and annual revenue of c. € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea) and listed on Euronext Paris.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

