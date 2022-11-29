Peraso, Inc.: Peraso to Deliver Partner Keynote at FWA Summit

SAN JOSE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) ("Peraso"), a leader in mmWave technology for 5G networks, is pleased to announce its plans to attend and participate at FWA Summit.

Executive leadership from Peraso have been invited to deliver the partner keynote as part of a panel discussion on "Building Out FWA - Technology & Spectrum, Installation Challenges and Economics" on Tuesday, December 6, beginning at 1:00 P.M. ET.

"I'm excited to speak at this year's FWA Summit and look forward to discussing the critical role that mmWave plays in broader FWA deployments," said Ron Glibbery, CEO of Peraso. "Utilizing our experience developing mmWave products for the 60 GHz market has been very beneficial in our expansion into 5G markets. Peraso's 5G mmWave products can offer material improvement in the price/performance of 5G mmWave customer premise equipment (CPE). The cost of CPE is a fundamental factor in the success of mmWave FWA."

Peraso has been developing mmWave technology since 2008 and is one of the only providers of solutions for all mmWave communication bands (24GHz - 71GHz). As demand for fixed wireless access grows, mmWave technology continues to play a critical role in 5G.

About Peraso Inc.

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) is a pioneer in high performance 5G mmWave wireless technology, offering chipsets, modules, software and IP. Peraso supports a variety of applications, including fixed wireless access, immersive video and factory automation. In addition, Peraso's solutions for data and telecom networks focus on Accelerating Data Intelligence and Multi-Access Edge Computing, providing end-to-end solutions from the edge to the centralized core and into the cloud. For additional information, please visit www.perasoinc.com.

