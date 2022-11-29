Green Leaf Innovations, Inc.: Green Leaf Innovations Provides Corporate Update

PEMBROKE PINES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., (OTC PINK:GRLF) a Distributor Wholesale Importer, today announces a corporate update starting with the Tier 1 Reg A offering that has been deemed qualified by the SEC. This offering gives GRLF the ability to raise up to 10 million dollars.

This is the key piece of the puzzle that will now allow the company to increase the tobacco raw material purchasing for the cigar production and be able to expand the sales channels to comply with necessary demands. The cigar market is projected to register a CAGR of 11.54% over the next five years, also the increased consumer inclination toward products complementing opulent lifestyles, along with the rapidly growing premiumization of cigars, has been boosting the cigar market globally. Rising disposable income, growing demand for premium products, and celebrity endorsements have been driving the cigar market in some regions. As cigars are relatively high in price and are especially handmade, they are considered a luxury product and are favored by high-income groups. Innovation and convenience factors are also driving the cigar market. This Capital raise will also allow us to conduct R&D activities to develop better tobacco quality and new flavors and invest in improving packaging to enhance the aesthetic appeal. Most of the vendors are adopting online retail strategies to reduce costs and increase their margins, which is also part of our upcoming projects. Thus, with the growth of e-commerce and many retail stores broadening their offerings by introducing conventional and premium cigars and cigarillos, the market is likely to witness a faster adoption, resulting in healthy growth thus bringing price appreciation and shareholder value to GRLF, states CEO Robert Mederos.

ABOUT US.

Green Leaf Innovations, Inc., a Florida corporation, is an emerging growth company engaged in the Marketing and Distribution of handmade premium cigars. The company strategically imports and exclusively distributes some of the best known premium cigar brands in the Market created by the Mederos family a Third generation Cigar maker with Robert Mederos at the helm who has owned and operated handmade cigar operation in Nicaragua and the US for over 20 years with a rich family history in the craft dating back to the 1800s Cuba, brands such as CUBANACAN, MEDEROS and TABACALERA SERRANO. In addition to it the company also distributes packaged whole leaf Tobacco to cigar lounges, smoke shops, C-stores and vape shops across the United States and soon International Markets.

Additional information can be found on our websites, www.greenleafinnovations.co or follow us on Twitter @otcgrlf.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements, other than purely historical information, including estimates, projections, statements relating to our business plans, objectives, and expected operating results, and the assumptions upon which those statements are based, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words believes, project, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, strategy, plan, may, will, would, will be, will continue, will likely result, and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Our ability to predict results or the actual effect of future plans or strategies is inherently uncertain. Factors which could have a material adverse effect on our operations and future prospects on a consolidated basis include, but are not limited to: changes in economic conditions, legislative/regulatory changes, availability of capital, interest rates, competition, and generally accepted accounting principles. These risks and uncertainties should also be considered in evaluating forward-looking statements and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

DISCLAIMER:

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT IS AT: https://www.sec.gov/edgar/browse/?CIK=915661&owner=exclude

