Arcules Cloud Video Service Soon Available on Google Cloud Marketplace

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Arcules, a leading provider of secure, scalable multi-site video management solutions-as-a-service, today announced that the Arcules cloud video service will soon be available on Google Cloud Marketplace. Google Cloud Marketplace provides IT and security leaders with access to an ecosystem of software-as-a-service, APIs, content management systems, web service solutions and more, optimized for use with Google Cloud.

By making its cloud service on Google Cloud Marketplace, Arcules will expand the availability of its solutions to more organizations looking to combine the power of the cloud and video surveillance to increase security, maintain compliance, optimize operations, and protect assets. Once live on Google Cloud Marketplace, customers will be able to securely accelerate their cloud-first strategies by scaling solutions, using committed spending, and simplifying the procurement of Arcules through Google Cloud Marketplace.



Arcules has been a long-term Google Cloud Partner, developing its secure and scalable cloud video surveillance services on the proven performance and reliability of Google Cloud. Recent advancements to its service, including adding local live viewing, higher zoom levels, and an improved skipping function, deliver an optimized user experience and simplified video management.



"We are excited by the opportunity to partner with Google Cloud and bring our cloud video service to Google Cloud Marketplace," said Steve Prodger, CRO, Arcules. "Our strong, collaborative working relationship has allowed us to work closely with the Google Cloud partner ecosystem and expand our capabilities and reach. It is an honor to soon be one of the few Video Surveillance-as-a-Service offerings available to customers via Google Cloud Marketplace."

You can soon view the Arcules solution on Google Cloud Marketplace.

About Arcules

Arcules is a passionate team of security and cloud experts on a mission to make video surveillance systems more accessible and more flexible for a safer world. We are forward-thinking, fast-moving, and obsessed with solving problems in the simplest way possible. Owned by the Canon Group and built on Google Cloud, we are headquartered in Irvine, California. Visit www.arcules.com for more information.



