Deal Will Equip NTT DATA's Customers with EOI Space's Satellite Imagery Capabilities for Critical Infrastructure Planning and National Defense

EOI Space, a company deploying a constellation of satellites that provide location intelligence to government and commercial customers, today announced a strategic distribution agreement with NTT DATA Corporation, a global digital business and IT services leader, to bring EOI Space's ultra-high-resolution earth imagery technology exclusively to customers in the Japanese market.

NTT DATA is the first official partner in EOI Space's Global Alliance Program, a limited group of organizations worldwide with priority access to EOI Space's satellite content and services. Through this partnership, NTT DATA will deploy EOI Space's new state-of-the-art technology, the Stingray constellation of Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) satellites, to deliver high-capacity data that customers need to detect and respond to potential natural disasters and public safety threats. EOI Space plans to launch the first satellite in Q1 2024 with five more slated to launch within 12 months while NTT DATA is building a Secure Access Facility in Japan for direct downlink capabilities from the Stingray constellation.

"EOI Space and NTT DATA are building a long-term partnership and with the construction of NTT DATA's Secure Access Facility, they will be able to deliver valuable data and insights to customers faster than ever," said Christopher Thein, CEO and Co-Founder of EOI Space. "This is an industry where timely delivery of high-quality images matters. We are grateful to have a partner as dedicated to this mission and market as NTT DATA."

"By utilizing EOI Space's Stingray constellation, we will be able to accumulate large amounts of very high-resolution imagery in our data center and analyze it locally. Using our latest AI algorithms, we will provide value-added products to our customers by extracting the differences from past and newly collected data to detect anomalies," said Hideyuki Nakamura, Executive Manager from NTT DATA. "In addition, we will be able to expand the use of EOI Space's imagery into various disaster prevention systems and facility maintenance projects that will be developed in the future, creating new products that improve resiliency."

Future of Satellites: Small Size, Big Impact

Satellites are becoming increasingly essential to the day-to-day lives and well-being of communities around the world. Powered by its proprietary plasma propulsion system, EOI Space's Stingray constellation operates in an orbit that's closer to the earth compared to other satellites in the market, allowing the satellites to capture near real-time 15 cm high-resolution imagery. EOI Space's independently developed, patent-pending ion electric propulsion ensures that the satellites operate stably in the lower earth orbit. Additionally, the small size of EOI Space's Stingray satellites will allow NTT DATA and its customers to access high-resolution imagery and increased data capacity at a lower cost compared to larger satellites that are more expensive to develop and launch.

NTT DATA anticipates more than 70 million dollars in sales of EOI Space's data and value-added products such as AI analytics by 2028, with most sales expected to be fueled by defense, public safety, and disaster management applications. The company has also joined other minority investors in EOI Space's Series A round with an equity investment, showing its commitment to EOI Space and the earth observation market.

About EOI Space

Based in Louisville, Colorado, EOI Space is developing a unique low-flying constellation of small satellites to collect ultra-high-resolution imagery to support a wide range of earth observation applications in Very Low Earth Orbit (VLEO) using its proven, patent-pending electric propulsion technology. By operating closer to Earth than ever before, EOI will capture the highest commercially available views of our planet from Space for real-time intelligence, asset monitoring, and situation awareness. EOI Space is currently raising capital to fund its constellation growth. Visit us at https://eoi.space to learn more about our mission and investment opportunities.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA a part of NTT Group is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables clients, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients' long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries. Visit us at https://www.nttdata.com.

