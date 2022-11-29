T-Heart, a medtech company developing a truly novel and differentiated transcatheter tricuspid prosthetic heart valve specifically designed for tricuspid regurgitation, today announced it has appointed Sarah Sorrel as its first independent member of the Board of Directors.

Sarah Sorrel has more than 30 years' experience in medical device regulation and clinical trials with an emphasis on emerging technologies. She founded and successfully managed MedPass International, a leading European CRO, regulatory and reimbursement consultancy, that specializes in medical device development and market access, before its acquisition by ICON plc in 2020. Sarah is American and holds a degree in Engineering and Applied Science from Yale University.

Sarah Sorrel joins the T-Heart Board of Directors when the company is preparing its First in Human Early Feasibility Study, bringing a valuable experience and expertise to its execution. Soad El Ghazouani, CEO of T-Heart said: "We are excited to have an independent board member with such considerable experience in medtech, and more specifically in the transcatheter heart valve field, joining the board at T-Heart at a key moment for the company. Sarah's experience and extensive knowledge of healthcare regulations will be an invaluable asset as we advance towards the clinic."

Ms. Sorrel added: "I am honored to join the T-Heart Board of Directors and convinced that tricuspid is the next key step in the transcatheter heart valve field. I look forward to contributing to T-Heart's important objective to bring a perfectly adapted and differentiated solution to patients suffering from severe tricuspid regurgitation and hopefully significantly improve their quality of life. "

Ms. Sorrel is the third female out of five representatives to join the board of T-Heart.

ABOUT T-HEART

T-Heart is a French MedTech company focused on the treatment of Tricuspid Regurgitation, a true medical unmet need. Tricuspid regurgitation is a progressive condition in which blood leaks backward through the tricuspid valve, potentially leading to heart failure and death. The transcatheter tricuspid market represents a $3.0+ billion potential opportunity, although currently, limited treatment options exist to address this market.

T-Heart has developed a truly novel and differentiated transcatheter tricuspid prosthetic heart valve specifically designed for tricuspid heart valve regurgitation, thereby addressing the specific anatomical challenges. Moreover, T-Heart's unique design enables the interventional cardiologist to replace the diseased tricuspid valve with a simple one-step technique and allows for broad applicability to a larger patient population with minimal device sizes.

T-Heart was co-founded in late 2018 with iBionext, a company builder and investor that supports and finances the development of companies with a strong technological breakthrough in HealthTech in Paris, France.

Since its inception, T-Heart has assembled an impressive team, comprised of management and external experts, has successfully proved the concept through pre-clinical testing and initiated its Q-Sub for EFS with the FDA.

