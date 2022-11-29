Anzeige
WKN: A2PBW1 ISIN: SE0009832595 Ticker-Symbol: 86M 
Frankfurt
29.11.22
09:10 Uhr
0,175 Euro
-0,004
-2,23 %
GlobeNewswire
29.11.2022 | 14:29
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of InCoax Networks AB (614/22)

Trading in InCoax Networks AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last
trading day is 2 December, 2022. 

Short name:  INCOAX BTA 
---------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0019019027
---------------------------
Orderbook ID: 272756   
---------------------------

This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB
on +46 8-604 22 55.
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
