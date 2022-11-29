Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) of InCoax Networks AB (614/22)

Trading in InCoax Networks AB's paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is 2 December, 2022. Short name: INCOAX BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0019019027 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 272756 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Augment Partners AB. For further information, please call Augment Partners AB on +46 8-604 22 55.