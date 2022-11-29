Accelovant Announces Partnership with KLV to Distribute Fiber-Optic Sensing Solutions to Japanese Semiconductor Manufacturers

NORTH VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Accelovant, an innovative developer of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, manufacturing, and power distribution markets, today announced it has signed an agreement with KLV Co., Ltd., a leading optical product value-added distributor specializing in fiber-optic sensors for Japanese semiconductor equipment suppliers. Through this relationship, KLV will provide Accelovant's advanced fiber-optic temperature sensor solutions to Japanese semiconductor equipment makers.

"Japan's top semiconductor manufacturers have identified temperature management on the wafer as a key concern for the next generation of chip production," said Sadayuki Machida, senior manager for fiber-optic sensors at KLV. "Accelovant offers unique fiber-optic sensing technology that addresses these concerns, enabling higher yields per wafer and precision temperature controllability at a very competitive price. We are pleased to offer these solutions to our semiconductor fabrication equipment customers, who will be able to enjoy greater performance and reliability."

Accelovant utilizes its patented Kristonium material that enables its fiber-optic temperature sensors to outperform legacy temperature probes, allowing manufacturers to run processes at temperatures greater than 450 degrees Celsius.

"Higher process temperatures speed production time," continued Machida. "The precise measurement performance of Accelovant fiber-optic sensors facilitates better management of temperature variability across a wafer surface, which is essential for achieving higher yields."

This new generation of sensors have proven measurement accuracy of ±0.10 degrees Celsius across the full measurement range, with no calibration requirements. This compares to legacy sensor accuracy of ±1.0 degrees Celsius at negative 95 degrees Celsius, and ±0.50 to ±2.0 degrees Celsius for applications requiring long-term exposure above 300 degrees Celsius.

"We are delighted to work with the KLV team, who have already played a vital role in helping Accelovant secure business with top-tier Japanese semiconductor fabrication equipment suppliers," said Michael Goldstein, Accelovant's chief executive officer. "The Japanese semiconductor equipment market is one of the largest globally, and we are proud that our sensing solutions have been so well received as a viable element that will help drive performance and the profitability of our customers."

To learn more about Accelovant fiber-optic solutions, please visit www.accelovant.com.

About Accelovant:

Headquartered in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Accelovant is a leader in the design and manufacture of fiber-optic sensing solutions for semiconductor, industrial, IoT, medical, and power distribution markets. Accelovant offers precision measurement capabilities across broad operating temperature extremes. With a vertically integrated approach that combines materials science mastery with design expertise, Accelovant delivers measurement solutions that increase yields, decrease costs, and provide exceptional domain and product support. Details are available at www.accelovant.com.

