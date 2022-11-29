Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) (FSE: L020) ("Britannia" or the "Company") is pleased to provide its unaudited financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022. These filings and additional information regarding Britannia are available for review on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. All amounts are Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

Q2 2023 Highlights:

Q2 revenue for the three- and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022 was $1.59m and $3.10m.

During the six-month period ended September 30, 2022, the Company generated gross profit of $2.3m and net cash flows from operating activities of $900k.

The Company reports Adjusted EBITDA of $819k and $1.45m for the three- and six-month periods ended September 30, 2022.

On August 11, 2022, the Company announced that its partially owned subsidiary, Britannia Mining Solutions Inc. ("BMS"), had entered into Asset Purchase Agreements ("APAs") with Chrysos Corporation Limited ("Chrysos") pursuant to which Chrysos will deliver to BMS an additional ten PhotonAssay units, bringing the total number of PhotonAssay units to be installed and operated by BMS to twelve. The Company also announced that its first PhotonAssayTM unit is expected to be deployed in Montreal, Quebec, where it will serve as the Company's first regional hub, in the September quarter of 2023.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a global platform offering an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to startups particularly in the cosmetics, food and wellness industries. Britannia has garnered significant expertise in the development and regulatory approval of topical and edible cannabis products, including preparation and support for novel food authorizations.

Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

