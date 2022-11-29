Following recent wins in Germany, the United Kingdom, and the Netherlands to deploy its Public Warning solution on a country-wide basis, Everbridge serves more countries in Europe and around the world than any other provider

Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced the selection by Norway to deploy its next-generation population alerting technology to help keep the country's more than five million residents, and nearly seven million annual visitors, safe and informed in case of an emergency.

"It will be a big boost for public security," said Norwegian Minister of Justice and Emergency Preparedness Emilie Enger Mehl at a press conference. "We can send precise warnings about danger or other information to everyone in Norway who has a mobile phone within a few seconds."

"With this solution, we receive a significant strengthening of our population alerting technology in Norway," said Elisabeth S. Aarsæther, director of the Norwegian Directorate for Civil Protection, in an official statement. "The new mobile alert will be much more precise and can, when it is fully implemented, be received directly on all phones in a defined area."

The new country-wide public alert system of Norway features Everbridge's enhanced Public Warning Center, a multi-channel front-end interface with the ability to transmit cell broadcast alerts from a single console. The platform will enable authorities to reach people rapidly during national emergencies such as health crises, terror attacks, industrial incidents, typhoons, and flooding, targeting mobile phones of residents and visitors present in the area impacted by the disaster.

Mehl continued, "We are happy that we can quickly get it in place. It was important for the governing parties to move forward with this project because the current notification system does not cover the entire population and cannot provide concrete information."

In 2020, Norway's Directorate of Health leveraged Everbridge to quickly alert tens of thousands of Norwegians traveling outside the country of the changing risk landscape related to COVID-19 as well as the latest procedures and protocols such as recommended quarantine guidelines.Due to mounting coronavirus cases in multiple tourist destinations, Norwegian authorities relied on Everbridge to inform citizens abroad of new guidelines necessary upon re-entering their home country.

"Norway is once again prepared when it comes to ensuring the health and safety of its population," said Valerie Risk, Vice President of Public Safety Solutions at Everbridge. "The country was one of the first to implement location-based technology to inform and protect its people and are now following that with the adoption of cell-broadcast to reach citizens and visitors. With this latest addition of cell broadcast and the full Public Warning Center solution, Norwegians can rest assured they are protected by the most innovative public safety solution available today."

Everbridge Public Warning leverages existing telecom infrastructure, with no opt-in required, to reach everyone within a geographic area to reduce disaster risk, support first responder communications, and analyze disaster communication effectiveness for subsequent mitigation activities. The platform is fully compliant with data privacy regulations including GDPR.

More governments across the globe deploy the Everbridge population alerting solutions than any other provider, offering the ability to reach over two billion residents and visitors in more than 200 countries and territories including Spain, the Netherlands, United Kingdom, Germany, Estonia, Sweden, Iceland, Singapore, New Zealand, Australia, Peru, and multiple countries across the Middle East and Africa.

