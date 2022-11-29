Automated Cell Biology Systems Market is Projected to hit a Revenue of US$ 14.1 Bn, and Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 9% to Reach around US$ 33.5 Bn by year 2032-end | Future Market Insights, Inc.

Automated Cell Biology Systems Market Growth Accelerating with Increasing Demand for Personalized Medicine. During the forecast years, Germany is projected to grow at a CAGR of nearly 7.2% in the global automated cell biology systems market.

NEWARK, Del., Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Future Market Insights' most recent industry report, the global automated cell biology systems market stands at US$ 14.1 Bn in 2022 and is expected to rise at a CAGR close to 9.0% over the forecast period, with an anticipated worth of around US$ 33.5 Bn in 2032.





The development of powerful new technologies and applications is made possible by laboratory automation, a major force in the biotechnology sector. Automation in research and production, specifically in the area of personalized therapies, is a requirement for achieving cost effectiveness and widespread accessibility of customized treatments.

Over the last two decades, the biotechnology sector has paid increasingly more attention to laboratory automation. With the development of digitalization and Industry 4.0, biotech automation has spread from its initial focus on analytical laboratories to now being used widely throughout the industry.

Request a Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-15810

In fact, it is widely acknowledged that many aspects of future medicine would only be possible with the help of automation. These include automated complicated data processing for precision medicine, healthcare robotics for surgery and care, automated production, and sophisticated supply chains for innovative therapeutics.

This is especially true for cell-based personalized medicines, which depend on automation to lower costs and increase accessibility. Whether for personalized drug research or autologous cell treatments, patient-derived cell multiplication is labor-intensive and characterized by substantial batch-to-batch variability.

Additionally, because individual batch sizes are small, personalized medicine requires a high overall throughput in order to be economically viable. These factors pose a demand for automated cell biology systems, thus propelling the overall market value over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Automated cell counters (single function) are the leading segment as product, and hold approximately 34.6% market share in 2021, as they provide accurate cell counts.

market share in 2021, as they provide accurate cell counts. Drug development applications hold a market share of around 35.4% in 2021, owed to robust growth of biopharmaceutical industry.

in 2021, owed to robust growth of biopharmaceutical industry. Infinite cell line cultures account for around 76.2% in 2021, as they are easy to culture than primary cell cultures.

in 2021, as they are easy to culture than primary cell cultures. Biopharmaceutical companies as prime end users hold a share of around 27.4% in 2021, owed to growing CMO/CDMO activities for drug manufacturing.

in 2021, owed to growing CMO/CDMO activities for drug manufacturing. North America holds a dominant share of 37.4% in 2021, owed to a high economic output in the region.

"Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine, and Growth in Total Lab Automation Techniques Will Propel Overall Market Growth," says an analyst of Future Market Insights.

Request Customization @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-15816

Market Competition

Automated cell biology system manufacturers have been substantially investing in research to offer long-term solutions for both the biopharmaceutical and packaging industries. Players in the automated cell biology systems market are also focusing on innovations and alliances to strengthen their market position.

For instance:

In September 2022 , Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Thermo Scientific DynaSpin Single-Use Centrifuge system.

, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. launched the Thermo Scientific DynaSpin Single-Use Centrifuge system. Corning Incorporated introduced a reliable method for differentiating monocytes into dendritic cells in October 2019 with the introduction of Corning MicroDEN, an automated perfusion cell culture system.

What Does the Report Cover?

Future Market Insights offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the automated cell biology systems market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 - 2021 and projections for 2022 - 2032. The global automated cell biology systems market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

The research study is based on the product (cell culture process automatization instrument or robot (multiple function), automated bioreactor (single or multiple function), automated cell culture media exchange system (single function), automated culture media analyser (single function), automated cell wash-and-concentrate system (single function), automated cell counter (single function), automated fill and finish system (single function), automated cell storage equipment (single function), and management software), cell culture (finite cell line cultures, and infinite cell line cultures), application (cell therapy, drug development, stem cell research, and regenerative medicine), and end user (mega pharmaceutical companies, biopharmaceutical companies, CDMOs/CMOs, research organizations, and academic institutes), across seven key regions of the world.

Ask an Analyst @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/ask-question/rep-gb-15816

About Healthcare Division at Future Market Insights

Future Market Insights facilitates corporates, government, investors, and associated audiences in the healthcare sector to identify and accentuate vital aspects applicable to product strategy, regulatory landscape, technology evolution, and other crucial issues to achieve sustainable success. Our unique approach to gathering market intelligence equips you in devising innovation-driven trajectories for your business. Know more about our sector coverage here.

Key Companies Profiled:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Corning Incorporated

Merck KGaA

Lonza

Sartorius AG

Hitachi. Ltd

Nanoentek

ChemoMetec

Danaher corporation

Agilent Technologies

Perkin Elmer (Nexcelom Bioscience LLC.)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

SHIMADZU CORPORATION

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Miltenyi Biotec

Sinfonia Technology

SHIBUYA CORPORATION

Advanced Instruments

Cell Culture Company, LLC

BD

Hamilton Company

Key Market Segments Covered in Automated Cell Biology Systems Industry Research

By Product:

Cell Culture Process Automatization Instrument or Robot (Multiple Function)

Automated Bioreactor (Single or Multiple Function)

Automated Cell Culture Media Exchange System (Single Function)

Automated Culture Media Analyzer (Single Function)

Automated Cell Wash-and-Concentrate System (Single Function)

Automated Cell Counter (Single Function)

Automated Fill and Finish System (Single Function)

Automated Cell Storage Equipment (Single Function)

Management Software

By Cell Culture:

Finite Cell Line Cultures

Infinite Cell Line Cultures

By Application:

Cell Therapy

Drug Development

Stem Cell Research

Regenerative Medicine

By End User:

Mega Pharmaceutical companies

Biopharmaceutical companies

CDMOs/CMOs

Research organizations

Academic institutes

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand Side Trends

1.3. Supply Side Trends

1.4. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

2.3. Inclusions and Exclusions

3. Key Market Trends

3.1. Key Trends Impacting the Market

3.2. Innovation / Development Trends

Report Preview@ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/automated-cell-biology-systems-market

Explore FMI's Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Domain:

Laboratory Information Systems (LIS) Market Size: The global laboratory information systems market reached a valuation of US$ 1.8 Bn in 2021. Sales are forecast to grow at a 10.2% CAGR, pushing the market size to US$ 1.9 Bn in 2022.

Bone Growth Stimulators Market Share : Global demand for bone growth stimulators is expected to rise yearly growth rate of 9.9% Y-o-Y to US$ 3.3 Billion in 2028

Peptide Therapeutics Market Trends: The global Peptide Therapeutics Market is currently valued at US$ 34.4 Bn, and is expected to reach US$ 47 Bn by 2025, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 11% over the period of 2022 to 2025.

Light Therapy Market Growth: According to FMI's estimates, the Light Therapy Market is expected to perform significantly well in the short-run forecast period, surpassing US$ 1 billion by the first half of this decade.

Wearable Medical Devices Market Analysis: Global demand for wearable medical devices is expected to grow at 28.1% CAGR and reach a valuation of US$ 73.48 Billion by 2032.

Anti-Ageing Products Services and Devices Market Forecast: As per Future Market Insights (FMI), demand for anti-ageing products services and devices is set to rise at over 5.20% CAGR between 2021 and 2031.

Regenerative Medicine Market Value: According to research, global demand for regenerative medicine will increase by 23.9% per year to US$ 23.43 Billion in 2026

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Market Sales: The global Ambulatory Surgical Center Market reached US$ 85.4 Bn in 2020, and is expected to total US$ 130.6 Bn by 2031, expanding at a 3.9% CAGR over the forecast period 2021-2031.

Balloon Catheter Market Volume: Global demand for balloon catheters is expected to increase at a CAGR of 4% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a valuation of US$ 5.47 Mn by 2032.

Coronary Stents Market Demand : As of 2022, the Coronary Stents market is slated to reach a valuation of US$ 33.36 Million.

About Future Market Insights, Inc.

Future Market Insights, Inc. is an ESOMAR-certified business consulting & market research firm, a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce and is headquartered in Delaware, USA. A recipient of Clutch Leaders Award 2022 on account of high client score (4.9/5), we have been collaborating with global enterprises in their business transformation journey and helping them deliver on their business ambitions. 80% of the largest Forbes 1000 enterprises are our clients. We serve global clients across all leading & niche market segments across all major industries.

Contact:

Future Market Insights, Inc.???

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware - 19713, USA???

T: +1-845-579-5705???

Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com?

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1197648/FMI_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/automated-cell-biology-systems-market-is-projected-to-hit-a-revenue-of-us-14-1-bn-and-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-9-to-reach-around-us-33-5-bn-by-year-2032-end--future-market-insights-inc-301688914.html