This event allows business executives and entrepreneurs to tour the GMP-certified facility and explore private-label manufacturing solutions in the nutritional supplements and cosmetics industry.

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Green Star Labs, Inc., a fifty-percent-owned entity of Green Globe International, Inc. (OTC Pink: GGII), plans its official grand opening on November 30, 2022. The ribbon cutting ceremony will occur at 4075 Ruffin Road, San Diego, California, at 11:30 am PST. The intention is to celebrate the brilliant staff at Green Star Labs and invite business executives and entrepreneurs to visit the GMP-certified facility and explore white-label, private-label, and contract manufacturing solutions in the nutritional supplements and cosmetics industry.

Green Star Labs, Inc. develops CBD, nutritional supplements, and beauty care consumer goods in their fifty-thousand-square-foot GMP-certified manufacturing facility. Guests will be able to tour the expansive facility through guided group tours. There will be great food, music, and an opportunity to talk to the staff. The celebration will extend to a VIP dinner from 5 to 8 pm PST.





GGII - GSL Grand Opening

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/7978/145989_gsl.jpg

"We are ecstatic to open our doors to the public and boast our NSF-certified facility," explained Sandro Piancone, CEO of Green Star Labs. "We want clients looking for nutraceutical, dietary supplements, skincare, and CBD products to talk to our qualified staff. This is the perfect opportunity to network with CBD industry leaders," said Mr. Piancone.

Green Star Labs was recently added to NSF's NSF/ANSI 455-2 Dietary Supplements Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) certification. Earning GMP certification from NSF verifies that a manufacturing facility has the proper methods, equipment, facilities, and controls to produce dietary supplement products.

"At Green Star Labs, we're invested in our clients and want to make their vision a success," said Melissa Perez, VP of Administration at Green Star Labs. "We have diligently focused our efforts on manufacturing pure quality products, fast and effective, and we celebrate this success with our clients at our grand opening," said Ms. Perez.

For more information regarding the grand opening and to RSVP to the private VIP Dinner from 5 to 8 pm PST, contact Green Star Labs at 619-489-9020.

About Green Globe International, Inc. (GGII):

Green Globe International is a Fast-Moving Consumer Goods incubator and holding company of intellectual property, products, and companies that better people's lives by helping them feel and look better inside and out.

Green Globe International (GGII) owns or has interests in several brands and companies including; Green Star Labs, Inc., changing how people feel about themselves inside and out with nutritional supplements, CBD, and beauty products, and hemp CBD cigarette and rolling paper manufacturer Hempacco Co. Inc., (NASDAQ: HPCO) Disrupting Tobacco's $1 Trillion tobacco industry, with its subsidiaries and joint ventures including HempBox Vending, Inc. a vending and advertising company, Hempacco Paper Company, Inc., producing The Real Stuff Hemp Smokables and hemp paper smoking products like blunts, tubes and cones, Cali Vibes, Inc. manufacturing cannabinoid cigarettes, HempHop Smokables, Inc., partnering with music producer and rapper Rick Ross, Cheech and Chong Smokables, Inc. delivering cannabinoid Hemp CBD cigarettes to consumers with Cheech and Chong as partners, and StickIt USA, Inc., manufacturing a line of cannabinoid sticks.

Green Globe is publicly traded under the ticker symbol GGII. It continues to look for best-in-class companies, products, and patents to create Fast Moving Consumer Goods and channels to sell them, including retail automation and advertising platforms.

Company Contact:

Sandro Piancone, CEO

Investor Relations IR@ggiigroup.com

619-489-9020

