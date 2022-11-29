GlobalSign Joins The Connectivity Standards Alliance

Leader in IoT device identity to lend its expertise in public key infrastructure to members

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / GMO GlobalSign (https://www.globalsign.com/en), a global Certificate Authority (CA) and leading provider of digital signing, identity and security solutions for the IoT, today announced it has joined the Connectivity Standards Alliance as an Adopter Member. By joining this effort, GlobalSign will enable members such as Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) such as Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung to improve the security of their devices by implementing Public Key Infrastructure (PKI)-backed digital certificates, a technology recognized for being ideally suited to secure the IoT. Ultimately, this will lead to a more secure IoT environment, giving cyber criminals fewer opportunities to hack devices.

Today there are an estimated 7.74 billion connected IoT devices worldwide; it is predicted this number will increase to 29 billion by 2030. Until now there has not been a simplified, globally accepted standard for connecting these devices. For consumers, this has meant multiple, confusing methods of connecting them at home. The Connectivity Standards Alliance (CSA) aims to transform this while ensuring the new devices are secure. With GlobalSign's experience working with companies worldwide from connected doorbells to coffee machines or solutions deployed over wireless access points, member companies can take advantage of our products and solutions to provide a high level of security for their IoT device projects.

"The Connectivity Standards Alliance is an opportunity for the entire IoT ecosystem to significantly improve how consumers are installing smart home devices. Solutions like GlobalSign's IoT Identity Platform allows OEM members of the alliance to better secure their devices from the earliest possible stages of design," said Michela Menting, Research Director, ABI Research. "The fact that the IoT Identity Platform is device-agnostic and can work with - and between - any type of device should be appealing to members of the CSA."

The Connectivity Standards Alliance is an international community of more than 550 technology companies committed to open standards for all IoT devices -- regardless of the country, network, brand or function -- leading to a unifying wireless experience for people everywhere.

"We launched the IoT Identity Platform in 2018, with our decades-long PKI digital certificate experience as a backdrop. The products and services within the platform are flexible and scalable enough to issue and manage billions of identities for IoT devices of all types," said Martin Lowry, IoT Product Director, GlobalSign. "Four years later, we are taking our experience working with dozens of companies to collaborate with our colleagues in the CSA as we all work towards the goal of vastly improving IoT device security for millions of consumers worldwide."

GlobalSign's IoT Identity Platform delivers everything you need for full device identity lifecycle management, from design and manufacturing, through deployment, management and sunsetting. The cloud-based service offers high throughput, dedicated revocation services and multiple integration options to connect to your ecosystem and end devices. To learn more visit https://www.globalsign.com/en/internet-of-things

