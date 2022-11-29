R-Three Technologies Inc.: R-Three Technologies Appoints Mr. Eric Eden to its Board

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / R-Three Technologies Inc. (RRRT) is pleased to announce that it has just appointed Mr. Eric Eden to the Board of Directors.

R-Three Technologies has begun to now unveil some of their internal workings since Karla Ballard became CEO, and today's announcement that Eric Eden will be joining the Board of Directors is certainly a significant disclosure.

Eric Eden has nearly 30 years of experience in technology marketing and SaaS solutions. Eric is widely known for building great marketing teams, implementing technology solutions effectively, driving demand in B2B marketing, and increasing shareholder value with best-in-class marketing and shareholder initiatives. In Eric's years of experience in private equity and venture backed tech companies, he has worked for several public companies in management and had a number of successful strategic exits with private companies; one of his biggest successes was being part of a team raising $136m in Private Equity, going public on the NYSE and being taken private for $1.6 Billion after two years as a public company.

Eric is currently the Chief Revenue Officer of InGo, a successful marketing company with engagements of 10 million people per year, and their clients range from the Wall Street Journal to organizations such as the United Nations. Eric has held the position of Chief Revenue Officer and Chief Marketing Officer in numerous successful companies over the past decade. Eric said "We are at such a critical juncture in how our markets are positioned to scale by leveraging best in class strategies. I look forward to working closely with our CEO, Karla Ballard, on ways we can leverage our extensive network with the strategic growth we're positioning for the future."

RRRT is pleased that Eric has agreed to come onboard and has already been an instrumental team player in our discussions of building out the best corporate performance framework with best-in-class industry techniques and people.

Karla Ballard, CEO said, "In today's climate, our story and the financial models that support our sustainability are paramount. Eric has led public companies into incredible market positions and we look to leverage his leadership and insights into what will serve us best well into the future. We are building a solid and creative Board with the tools and experience to bring RRRT to its true potential and will be sharing that with you as we move forward."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include but are not limited to statements identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets," "projects" and similar expressions. The statements in this release are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our company's management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. Numerous factors could cause or contribute to such differences, including, but not limited to, the challenges inherent in new industry development initiatives, the effects of competition, our ability to license and protect our intellectual property, our ability to raise additional capital in the future that is necessary to maintain our business, as well as other risks discussed from time to time in our filings with OTC Markets including, without limitation, our Quarterly Report recently filed. We undertake no duty to update any forward-looking statement or any information contained in this press release or in other public disclosures at any time. Finally, the investing public is reminded that the only announcements or information about R-3 Technologies Inc. which are condoned by the Company must emanate from the Company itself, and bear our name as its Source.

