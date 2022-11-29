Single analyte biomarker kit reagents introduced for the quantification of five human inflammatory cytokines

First kits available in expanding offering to support biomarker studies

Gyros Protein Technologies AB, a leading provider of peptide synthesizers and reagents and a pioneer in automated nanoliter-scale immunoassays, today introduced Gyrolab Human Cytokine Kit Reagents, the first in a range of new biomarker kits. These include five single analyte biomarker kit reagents for the quantification of human inflammatory cytokines: human TNF-a, IFN-gamma, IL-6, IL-10 and IL-4. The new Gyrolab Human Cytokine Kit Reagents are optimized for use on all Gyrolab systems, offer improved assay performance, and meet key customer needs to face the biomarker assay development challenges encountered during drug development programs and regulatory studies.

Adding to the Company's existing range of high-quality ready-to-use kits and solutions, the new kits enable high quality data to be generated through well characterized kit reagents and standards, whilst providing a high sensitivity and wide dynamic range to cover the full spectrum of cytokine levels seen in disease states or pharmacodynamic studies. The Gyrolab Biomarker Kits offer convenience and an expedited analytical solution for biomarker quantification by removing the need for assay development. High throughput and automated analyses reduce manual intervention, enable short turnaround times and accelerate data-driven decisions.

As the use of biomarkers in biotherapeutic development continues to increase, single analyte assays with high reproducibility are in high demand. To date, customers have been using the open Gyrolab platform for development of biomarker assays. The introduction of new plug and play kits increase the utility of the platform by removing the timelines needed for assay development and offer a combination of advantages to meet the customer needs in the area.

Mark Vossenaar, General Manager Biopharmaceutical Development Division, Gyros Protein Technologies, commented: "Biomarker assay development is time and resource intensive, requires a high level of expertise, and often comes at a high cost. This is why commercial immunoassay kits are growing in popularity. The introduction of the five new Gyrolab Human Cytokine Kit Reagents as first in a growing range of biomarker kits represents our commitment to building on the Company's proven expertise to implement innovative technologies that enable scientists to quickly generate high quality biomarker data utilized for critical decision making for drug safety and efficacy."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005696/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact:

Dr Ben Rutter

Zyme Communications:

Tel: +44 (0) 7920 770 935

Email: ben.rutter@zymecommunications.com