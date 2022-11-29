Beverly Hills, California--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Epione Medical Spa (Epione), which uses advanced lasers and stem cell/exosome technology to enhance each client's unique beauty and style, has begun offering its One-Hour Facelift. The procedure, created by Epione's founder and leading cosmetic dermatologist Dr. Simon Ourian, is incisionless and typically results in only a week's downtime.

"We are very pleased to begin offering our clients a new skincare treatment that is based in regenerative medicine," says Epione. "Dr. Simon saw firsthand the limitations of traditional lasers, which were often either too weak to rejuvenate the skin or so strong that longer recoveries were needed. He decided to work with a major laser manufacturer to give clients a third option with the goal of limiting downtime, not using a scalpel, and minimizing pain."

Epione states that the One-Hour Facelift draws upon Dr. Simon's patented Coolaser® technology as well as stem cell injections. Contrary to expectations, the laser does not heat the skin but instead cools it.

"It is a dual-mode, high-definition, fractionated CO2 laser that does not pigment the skin, so we are able to use it on a variety of skin types and tones," says Epione. "Our Coolaser® has helped to prevent wrinkles, tighten skin, and improve discoloration, such as acne and dark circles."

Epione explains that the second part of the One-Hour Face Lift involves the injection of stem cells, whose medical use originated in orthopedics and expanded to include the healing of wounds.

"Dr. Simon recognized their potential in regenerative medicine and incorporated them in his new skincare treatment," says Epione. "It is a simple procedure that extracts the stem cells from the patient's body, processes them, and then injects them in the facial area. The aim is to regenerate skin tissue, secrete anti-inflammatory agents and antioxidants, and neutralize free radicals. The results of the One-Hour Facelift are all accomplished without scarring, medications, or extended recovery times."

Dr. Simon invites anyone who is interested in the One-Hour Facelift to view the before-and-after photos on his Instagram page. "You will be intrigued by what 21st-century technology can do," he says. "At Epione, we are providing our patients with facelifts that are quick and incisionless. Beauty no longer has to mean pain. Instead, it can mean ease and simplicity."

Dr. Simon Ourian is the founder of Epione Beverly Hills, the world's most advanced laser and aesthetic treatment center. With more than 3.5M Instagram fans, Dr. Simon is also the creator of the One-Hour Facelift, the non-invasive aesthetic procedure that refreshes skin through the use of Coolaser technology and stem cell injections. For more information on the advanced treatments that Dr. Simon uses to help patients reach their beauty goals, please see his website or contact:

Dr. Simon Ourian

310.734.2775

Always consult your healthcare professional for specific advice related to your medical conditions and treatment, including all risks and potential benefits of undergoing this treatment. Only your healthcare professional can assess whether you are an appropriate candidate for this procedure.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/143921