Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859123 ISIN: GB0004082847 Ticker-Symbol: STD 
Tradegate
25.11.22
13:39 Uhr
6,850 Euro
+0,050
+0,74 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
1-Jahres-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,0007,15016:00
7,0507,10015:51
PR Newswire
29.11.2022 | 15:39
96 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Standard Chartered Bank: Standard Chartered launches Islamic Sustainable Account in the UAE

National Fire Fighting Manufacturing FZCO (NAFFCO) becomes first company to open an Islamic Sustainable Account in UAE

Dubai, UAE, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Standard Chartered announced today the launch of the Islamic Sustainable Account (SA) in the UAE. This new product, offered to large corporates, provides clients with the opportunity to embed sustainability into their cash management whilst maintaining daily access to their cash for critical liquidity management needs.

Standard Chartered launches Islamic Sustainable Account in the UAE

Deposits in the Shariah compliant Islamic Sustainable Accounts will be used to fund sustainable projects based on Standard Chartered's Green and Sustainable Product Framework, which is aligned to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

Rola Abu Manneh, Chief Executive Officer, Standard Chartered UAE, said: "With an increased focus on sustainability across the UAE, companies are looking for different ways to participate in sustainable development. Standard Chartered's Islamic Sustainable Account provides an opportunity for clients to have their cash balances referenced against sustainable finance and projects financed by the Bank, such as solar projects, microfinance, construction of water facilities, etc."

She added: "NAFFCO, which committed to reduce its CO2 emissions by implementing management programmes that reduce consumption of natural resources, is the first organisation in the UAE to proactively utilise the Islamic Sustainable Account to support their sustainable and inclusive growth opportunities."

Standard Chartered's Green and Sustainable Product Framework has been co-authored with industry experts Sustainalytics.

Note for editors:
View the independently verified Sustainable Finance Impact Report: https://www.sc.com/en/sustainability/our-impact/

Standard Chartered
We are a leading international banking group, with a presence in 59 of the world's most dynamic markets, and serving clients in a further 85. Our purpose is to drive commerce and prosperity through our unique diversity, and our heritage and values are expressed in our brand promise, Here for good.

Standard Chartered PLC is listed on the London and Hong Kong Stock Exchanges.

For more stories and expert opinions please visit Insights at sc.com. Follow Standard Chartered on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1957776/Rola_Abu_Manneh_CEO.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/standard-chartered-launches-islamic-sustainable-account-in-the-uae-301689037.html

STANDARD CHARTERED-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.