Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. to Announce Results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2022 on December 6, 2022

JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATI):

The Company will host a conference call on December 6, 2022 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 877-545-0523, access code 703191 domestic or international at 973-528-0137. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/47125. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 47125. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/47125

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through it's wholly owned subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc., which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

Contact:

Matt McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

904/858-9100

