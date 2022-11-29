Drumz Plc - Result of Class Meeting
PR Newswire
London, November 29
29 November 2022
Drumz plc
('Drumz", or the "Company")
Result of Class Meeting
The Company is pleased to announce that at the postponed Class Meeting held today, the resolution to adopt New Articles, which amends the rights of the deferred shares, was duly passed. The New Articles and results of the proxy voting will be made available in due course on the Company's website.
|For further information please contact:
|Drumz Plc
|www.drumzplc.com
|Angus Forrest
|+44 (0) 20 3582 0566
|WH Ireland (NOMAD & Broker)
|www.whirelandcb.com
|Mike Coe / Sarah Mather
|+44 (0) 20 7220 1666
|Peterhouse Capital Limited Joint broker
|Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey
|+44 (0) 20 7469 0936
