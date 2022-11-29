DJ Quadrise Fuels International (QFI): Key role in transitioning to net-zero

London, UK, 29 November 2022

Quadrise Fuels International (QFI): Key role in transitioning to net-zero

While there is much discussion about the use of green fuels to achieve net zero carbon emissions, in practice there are many hurdles to overcome before these can be widely deployed. Quadrise's synthetic oil and biofuel technology provides a proven, economically attractive route for reducing emissions today and eliminating them completely by 2030.

We are not presenting forecasts at this stage. However, as a rough guide, based on data from the company, our scenario analysis calculates that even modest adoption of MSAR could generate material revenues and take the company to sustainable profitability. For example, adoption across only 8% of MSC's global fleet could generate around USD106m in licence revenues and require minimal capex. Click here to view the full report or here to sign up to receive research as it is published.

