Allied OMS Enters Virginia, Partners with Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery

Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery Brings Doctor Equity to Virginia for a Better Future for Doctors, Patients, and the field of OMS

SOUTHLAKE, TX / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Allied OMS - a doctor-owned-and-led management services organization (MSO) in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space - is pleased to announce that it has entered into the Virginia market with Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery, located in Sterling, Va.

Allied OMS brings Doctor Equity and its Private Equity Preparedness Model along with financial and operational support to maximize the value of the practice while enabling the doctor-owners to maintain control of all clinical decisions and gain access to the benefits of a centralized business platform.

"Dr. Bae has built a great brand with Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery. We are entering Virginia's market with one of the top OMS practices in the region," says Dan Hosler, CEO of Allied OMS. "Our aim is to share the inside world of private equity with our doctor members to optimize EBITDA and realize their practices' full potential. We look forward to working with Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery to maximize their value and grow their efficiency."

Led by Jason Bae, DDS, MD, Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery offers state-of-the-art dental technology for oral and maxillofacial surgery services with each patient's full comfort as their primary focus. The team specializes in a range of procedures including wisdom teeth removal, corrective jaw surgery, bone grafting, and dental implants. Operating out of Sterling, Va., Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery provides services to patients of Loudoun County, leaning on proven, evidence-based guidelines to combine their clinical expertise with patients' desired outcomes.

Oral Surgeon Dr. Jason Bae of Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery says joining the Allied OMS Doctor Equity network was a simple choice. He's thrilled to bring the new model to patients and doctors in Virginia.

"Joining with Allied OMS is an opportunity for our practice to gain insights into the world of private equity as we grow Loudoun to our full potential," said Dr. Bae. "When we saw how much Allied OMS cares about doctors and the future of OMS; joining the network was a simple choice."

Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery marks the expansion of the Allied OMS Doctor Equity model into the Virginia Market. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, Allied OMS has 41 surgeons serving patients in 36 locations across California, Colorado, New York, Oregon, Texas, and Virginia.

Allied OMS is flipping the traditional management services organization models on their heads by putting doctors in control of their economic futures with their new Doctor Equity MSO model

About Allied OMS

Allied OMS is a doctor-owned, doctor-led management services organization in the oral and maxillofacial surgery space that combines the best of private practice with the best of private equity. Collectively owned and governed by doctors and veterans from private equity and management consulting, Allied OMS leverages decades of experience building and exiting platform businesses in the healthcare industry to employ the tools that maximize practice value. Composed of best-in-class OMS practices that are in the top tier of clinical outcomes, Allied OMS is proud to turn Private Equity into Doctor Equity. Unlock the potential in your practice and gain Power Through Partnership; email partner@alliedoms.com or visit AlliedOMS.com.

About Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery

Loudoun Center for Oral Surgery provides a variety of oral, aesthetic, and health services to patients in Loudoun County, Virginia. Their extensive range of oral and maxillofacial services ranging from wisdom tooth removal, bone grafting, to corrective jaw surgery, helps service patients' variety of desired needs. The team has expanded the scope of oral and maxillofacial services with their latest treatments and technologies to provide high-quality and compassionate care for patients. Visit LoudounCenterforOralSurgery.com to learn more.

