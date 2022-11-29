A Deloitte-run audit confirms Mine's operational and security procedures

Tel Aviv, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Today Mine announced it has completed Service Organization 2 (SOC 2), Type 2 certification. The comprehensive report and certification are achieved by completing a deep-dive audit of the company's operational procedures and how the company safeguards customer data, ensuring it meets the highest industry standards for data protection.

The SOC 2 report provides the independent auditor's-Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, commonly referred to as Deloitte-opinion on the design and operational effectiveness of Mine's internal controls relevant to the security and confidentiality of customer data.

Developed by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), SOC 2 is widely recognized as the gold standard for data security and requires companies to establish and follow strict information security policies and procedures.

Customers can request a summary of the report to validate that Mine has significant processes and security measures in place to protect user data and privacy.

SOC 2 is the second major security certification Mine PrivacyOps has received, after ISO 27001 certification in 2021. The company has a strong devotion to ensuring its security infrastructure meets industry-best standards, and each independent assessment it undergoes helps demonstrate its commitment to that benchmark.

Mine recognizes the importance of embedding the brand with trust and peace of mind for customers in an industry where compliance has previously been presented as a black-and-white approach to worry about rather than a living, evolving component to weave into product DNA.

"As a company operating in an online world and dealing with immense amounts of customer data, safeguarding that data has always been a top priority for us," said Gal Ringel, CEO and co-founder at Mine. "Going through the process to receive SOC II certification shows businesses we have comprehensive security measures in place. This is an important step for Mine's ongoing commitment to providing a best-in-class data privacy solution as we partner with enterprise customers globally."

