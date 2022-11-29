Dreaming of a French holiday? With Norse Atlantic Airways, Paris is just around the corner

Norse Atlantic announced the strengthening and expansion of its US-EU footprint with the launch of a new daily route connecting Paris (CDG) and New York (JFK). The launch of this route marks Norse Atlantic's first steps into the French Market, as the airline continues to provide luxurious, comfortable and most importantly, affordable travel options for visitors.

Norse Atlantic steps into the French Market with the new route connecting New York and Paris. (Photo: Business Wire)

The first flight is set to take off from New York to Paris on March 26, 2023, at 11:55 p.m. EDT, and 12:30 a.m. EDT thereafter. However, you don't have to wait until next year to plan your travels. The tickets will go on sale beginning November 29, 2022, with one-way prices as low as $159. With the new route, Norse Atlantic is entering yet another major international market, connecting New York to 4 European destinations Berlin, London, Oslo and now Paris.

"We are delighted to be able to offer low-cost flights between New York and Paris on our Boeing 787 Dreamliners," said Norse Atlantic Airways CEO Bjorn Tore Larsen. "Whether traveling for business or pleasure, our Premium and Economy seats on our direct flights provide our customers with outstanding value."

Norse Atlantic offers two cabin choices, Economy and Premium. Passengers can choose from a simple range of fares, Light, Classic and Plus, that reflect the way that they want to travel, and which options are important to them. Light fares represent Norse's value option, while Plus fares include the maximum baggage allowance, two meal services, an enhanced airport and onboard experience and increased ticket flexibility.

The large and spacious Boeing 787 Dreamliner cabin offers passengers a relaxed and comfortable travel experience, with each seat including a personal state of the art entertainment experience. Our Premium cabin offers an industry leading 43" seat pitch and 12" recline, allowing passengers to arrive at their destination feeling refreshed and ready to explore.

To book and for more information on Norse Atlantic please visit www.flynorse.com.

About Norse Atlantic Airways

Norse Atlantic Airways is a new airline that offers affordable fares on long-haul flights, primarily between Europe and the United States. The company was founded by CEO and major shareholder Bjørn Tore Larsen in March 2021. Norse has a fleet of 15 modern, fuel-efficient and more environmentally friendly Boeing 787 Dreamliners that will serve destinations including New York, Los Angeles, Fort Lauderdale, Orlando, Oslo, London, Berlin and Paris. The company's first flight took off from Oslo to New York on June 14, 2022.

