Date:29 November 2022

LEI Number: 231801XRCB89W6XTR23

From: CT Property Trust Limited

Board Changes

CT Property Trust Limited ("the Company") can confirm, as indicated in its most recent Annual Report, that the Chairman, Vikram Lall, retired from the Board following today's Annual General Meeting, having served on the Board for nine years.

This follows the resignation of Rebecca Gates from the Board on 31 August 2022 and the Board met after the Annual General Meeting to approve the appointment of two new Directors.

The Board is therefore pleased to announce the appointment of Davina Walter as an independent non-executive Director and Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

Davina is an experienced investment professional who has been actively involved with investment trusts since 1985. She currently acts as an independent investment consultant for charities. Having started her career at Cazenove & Co, where she spent more than 11 years, ending up as Head of US equity research, she then spent over 16 years as an investment manager, at Henderson and, most recently, as a Managing Director at Deutsche Asset Management.

Davina is Chairman of Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc and a Director of Miton UK MicroCap Trust plc. She is currently a Director of JPMorgan Elect plc but will cease to be a Director by the end of December 2022 upon completion of its merger into JPMorgan Global Growth & Income plc.

The Board further announces the appointment of James Thornton as an independent non-executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

James has worked in the UK property industry for over 40 years having held senior positions in fund management with Jones Lang LaSalle and Savills, before founding Mayfair Capital Investment Management Limited, a property fund management business (now owned by Swiss Life Asset Managers) managing around £2.5bn of assets on behalf of pension funds, charities and pan European funds. James stood down as Chief Executive at the end of 2020 and is now Non-Executive Chairman.

There is no other information required to be disclosed pursuant to LR 9.6.13R.

All enquiries to:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Trafalgar Court

Les Banques

St. Peter Port

Guernsey GY1 3QL

Tel: 01481 745403