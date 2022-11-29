EQS Voting Rights Announcement: tonies SE

tonies SE: Release according to article 11 paragraph 6 of the Luxembourg transparency law and section 40 paragraph 1 of the German securities trading act (WPHG)



29.11.2022 / 17:01 CET/CEST

ANNEX A: Standard form for notification of major holdings Form to be used for the purposes of notifying a change in major holdings pursuant to the amended law andGrand-ducal Regulation of 11 January 2008 on transparency requirements for issuers (referred to as "theTransparency Law" and "the Transparency Regulation") NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the CSSF)i 1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights areattachedii:

tonies SE - LEI number 222100DAYRVSS1X9EB98 - Issuer number E00003658 2. Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

[X] An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments

[X] An event changing the breakdown of voting rights

Other (please specify)iii: 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv:

Name: Alexander Paul Schemann City and country of registered office (if applicable): 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v:

AH Beteiligung 6 GmbH & Co. KG

LuxCo Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira (Strategy B) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira (Strategy C) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

PE I Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira (Strategy E) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira (Strategy F) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira (Strategy I) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira (Strategy J) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira Jebsen Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira (Strategy L) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira (Strategy M) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira Strategy (O) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira Strategy (P) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira Strategy (Q) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira Strategy (R) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira Parallel Pool (A) GmbH & Co. KG

Armira Parallel Pool (B) GmbH & Co. KG

Armira F&F 2019/20 GmbH & Co. KG

Armira Strategy (N) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG

Armira F&F 2019-II GmbH & Co. KG

Armira F&F 2019-III GmbH & Co. KG 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi: 09/11/2022 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights

attached to shares (total of 7.A) % of voting rights

through financial

instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B) Total number of voting rights of

issuervii Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was

crossed or reached 22.81 % 4.73 % 27.54 % 126,841,586 Position of previous notification (if

applicable) 25.2 % N/A % 25.2 % 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed orreachedviii: A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares

ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rightsix % of voting rights Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct

(Art. 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect

(Art. 9 of the

Transparency Law) LU2333563281 N/A 28,932,509 N/A % 22.81 % % % % % SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 28,932,509 22.81 % B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Type of financial

instrument Expiration datex Exercise/

Conversion Periodxi Number of voting rightsthat may be acquired ifthe instrument is

exercised/ converted. % of voting

rights % % % SUBTOTAL B.1 N/A % B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of theTransparency Law Type of financialinstrument Expiration

datex Exercise/

Conversion

Periodxi Physical or cashsettlementxii Number of

voting rights % of votingrights Subscription

agreement 29/11/2022 Until expiration

date. Physical

settlement. 6,000,000 4.73 % % % SUBTOTAL B.2 N/A 4.73 % 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation: (please tick the applicable box)

[ ] Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legalentity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest inthe (underlying) issuer.xiii

[X] Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural personor legal entityxiv (please provide a separate organisational chart in case of a complex structure): N° Namexv % of voting rightsheld by ultimatecontrolling personor entity or helddirectly by any

subsidiary if it

equals or is

higher than the

notifiable

threshold % of voting rightsthrough financial instruments heldby ultimate

controlling personor entity or helddirectly by any

subsidiary if it

equals or is

higher than thenotifiable

threshold Total of both Directly

controlled

by (use

number(s)

from 1st

column) % % % % % % % % % % % % % % % 9. In case of proxy voting:

The proxy holder named will cease to hold % and number of voting rights as of . 10. Additional informationxvi:

This notification is made pursuant to (i) a change in the total number of voting rights in issue in tonies SE impacting the percentages of voting rights held by the issuer of this notification and (ii) the entry into a subscription agreement for the subscription of a maximum amount of 6,000,000 new shares of tonies SE not yet in issue, to be issued by tonies SE and subscribed by entities indirectly controlled by the person notifying under this notification.

Given the complexity and the high number of controlled undertakings, a separate table is attached hereto as Annex I. Done at Luxembourg On 17.11.2022 Notes i Please note that national forms may vary due to specific national legislation (Article 3(1a) of Directive2004/109/EC) as for instance the applicable thresholds or information regarding capital holdings. ii Full name of the legal entity and further specification of the issuer or underlying issuer, provided it is reliable andaccurate (e.g. address, LEI, domestic number identity). iii Other reason for the notification could be voluntary notifications, changes of attribution of the nature of theholding (e.g. expiring of financial instruments) or acting in concert. iv This should be the full name of (a) the shareholder; (b) the natural person or legal entity acquiring, disposing ofor exercising voting rights in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law; or (c) theholder of financial instruments referred to in Article 12(1) of the Transparency Law. As the disclosure of cases of acting in concert may vary due to the specific circumstances (e.g. same or differenttotal positions of the parties, entering or exiting of acting in concert by a single party) the standard form does notprovide for a specific method how to notify cases of acting in concert. In relation to the transactions referred to in points (b) to (h) of Article 9 of the Transparency Law, the following listis provided as indication of the persons who should be mentioned: - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (b) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity thatacquires the voting rights and is entitled to exercise them under the agreement and the natural person orlegal entity who is transferring temporarily for consideration the voting rights; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (c) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity holdingthe collateral, provided the person or entity controls the voting rights and declares its intention of exercisingthem, and natural person or legal entity lodging the collateral under these conditions; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (d) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity who hasa life interest in shares if that person or entity is entitled to exercise the voting rights attached to the sharesand the natural person or legal entity who is disposing of the voting rights when the life interest is created; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (e) of Article 9 of that Law, the controlling natural person or legalentity and, provided it has a notification duty at an individual level under Article 8, under letters (a) to (d) ofArticle 9 of that Law or under a combination of any of those situations, the controlled undertaking; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (f) of Article 9 of that Law, the deposit taker of the shares, if he canexercise the voting rights attached to the shares deposited with him at his discretion, and the depositor ofthe shares allowing the deposit taker to exercise the voting rights at his discretion; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (g) of Article 9 of that Law, the natural person or legal entity thatcontrols the voting rights; - in the circumstances foreseen in letter (h) of Article 9 of that Law, the proxy holder, if he can exercise thevoting rights at his discretion, and the shareholder who has given his proxy to the proxy holder allowing thelatter to exercise the voting rights at his discretion (e.g. management companies). v Applicable in the cases provided for in Article 9 (b) to (h) of the Transparency Law. This should be the full nameof the shareholder who is the counterparty to the natural person or legal entity referred to in Article 9 of that Lawunless the percentage of voting rights held by the shareholder is lower than the 5% threshold for the disclosure ofvoting rights holdings (e.g. identification of funds managed by management companies). vi The date on which threshold is crossed or reached should be the date on which the acquisition or disposal tookplace or the other reason triggered the notification obligation. For passive crossings, the date when the corporateevent took effect. vii The total number of voting rights shall be composed of all the shares, including depository receipts representingshares, to which voting rights are attached even if the exercise thereof is suspended. viii If the holding has fallen below the 5% threshold, please note that it is not necessary to disclose the extent ofthe holding, only that the new holding is below that threshold. ix In case of combined holdings of shares with voting rights attached 'direct holding' and voting rights 'indirectholding', please split the voting rights number and percentage into the direct and indirect columns - if there is nocombined holdings, please leave the relevant box blank. x Date of maturity/expiration of the financial instrument i.e. the date when right to acquire shares ends. xi If the financial instrument has such a period - please specify this period - for example once every 3 monthsstarting from [date]. xii In case of cash settled instruments the number and percentages of voting rights is to be presented on a delta adjusted basis (Article 12(2) of the Transparency Law). xiii If the person subject to the notification obligation is either controlled and/or does control another undertakingthen the second option applies. xiv The full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity alsohas to be presented in the cases in which only on subsidiary level a threshold is crossed or reached and thesubsidiary undertaking discloses the notification as only then the market always gets the full picture of the groupholdings. In case of multiple chains through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments are effectivelyheld the chains have to be presented chain by chain leaving a row free between different chains (e.g.: A, B, C,free row, A, B, D, free row, A, E, F etc.). Numbers shall be attributed to all persons or entities within the group incolumn 1 in order to allow a clear indication of the control structure in column 6. The names of all undertakings ofthe control chain shall be provided in column 2, even if the number of the directly held voting rights and/orfinancial instruments is not equal or higher than the notifiable threshold. Columns 3 & 4 shall indicate the holdingsof those persons or entities directly holding the voting rights and/or financial instruments if the holding is equal orhigher than the notifiable threshold. xv The names of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or financial instruments areeffectively held have to be presented irrespectively whether the controlled undertakings cross or reach the lowestapplicable threshold themselves. xvi Example: Correction of a previous notification. Annex I Table - Full chain of control N° Name % of voting

rights held by ultimate

controlling

person or

entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is

higher than

the notifiable threshold % of voting

right through financial

instruments

held by

ultimate

controlling

person or

entity or held directly by any subsidiary if it equals or is

higher than

the notifiable threshold Total of both Directly

controlled by (use

number(s)

from 1st

column) 1. Alexander Paul

Schemann 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 2. Armira Partners

Verwaltungs GmbH 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 1 3. Armira Partners GmbH & Co. KG 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 2 4. Armira Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 3 5. Armira Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 4 6. Armira Administration GmbH 10.81% 2.15% 12.96% 5 7. Armira Parallel Pool (A) GmbH & Co. KG 1.99% 1.39% 3.37% 6 8. Armira Parallel Pool (B) GmbH & Co. KG 0.53% 0.37% 0.91% 6 9. Armira Strategy (N)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.24% 0.17% 0.41% 6 10. Armira F&F 2019/20

GmbH & Co. KG 0.34% 0.22% 0.56% 6 11. Armira F&F 2019 II

GmbH & Co. KG 4.96% 0% 4.96% 6 12. Armira F&F 2019 III

GmbH & Co. KG 2.75% 0% 2.75% 6 1. Alexander Paul

Schemann 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 2. Armira Partners

Verwaltungs GmbH 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 1 3. Armira Partners GmbH & Co. KG 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 2 4. Armira Beteiligungen Verwaltungs GmbH 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 3 5. Armira Beteiligungen GmbH & Co. KG 22.81% 4.73% 27.54% 4 6. Armira Management

GmbH 12.00% 2.58% 14.58% 5 7. AH Beteiligung 6 GmbH & Co. KG 6.06% 0% 6.06% 6 8. LuxCo Active Invest

GmbH & Co. KG 2.67% 0.74% 3.41% 6 9. Armira (Strategy B)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.13% 0.09% 0.22% 6 10. Armira (Strategy C)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.13% 0.09% 0.22% 6 11. PE I Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.13% 0.09% 0.22% 6 12. Armira (Strategy E)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.26% 0.18% 0.43% 6 13. Armira (Strategy F)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.10% 0.07% 0.16% 6 14. Armira (Strategy I) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.26% 0.18% 0.43% 6 15. Armira (Strategy J) Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.26% 0.18% 0.43% 6 16. Armira Jebsen Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.88% 0.18% 1.05% 6 17. Armira Strategy (P)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.19% 0.13% 0.32% 6 18. Armira (Strategy M)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.13% 0.09% 0.22% 6 19. Armira (Strategy L)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.13% 0.09% 0.22% 6 20. Armira Strategy (O)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.26% 0.18% 0.43% 6 21. Armira Strategy (Q)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.13% 0.09% 0.22% 6 Armira Strategy (R)

Active Invest GmbH & Co. KG 0.32% 0.22% 0.54% 6

