ADM Endeavors, Inc.: ADM Endeavors Inc. Reports Third Quarter FY 2022 Results 





Maintained Profitability in Q3

Expanded client base with 3 New Texas City contracts; City of Allen, City of Frisco, City of Arlington

New building expected to open in second half of 2023

FORT WORTH, TX, Nov. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- ADM Endeavors, Inc. (OTCQB: ADMQ) is pleased to announce its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Key Financial Highlights:

Operating Results for the Three Months Ended September 30, 2022:

Revenues for three months ended Sept 30, 2022 were $2.3 million, compared to $2.4 million in the same period of 2021.

Operating Income was $407 thousand, compared to $491 thousand in the same period of 2021.

Net Profit was $329 thousand, compared to $593 thousand in the same period of 2021.

Operating Results for the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022:

Revenues for the nine months ended Sept 30, 2022 were $4.6 million, compared to $4.9 million in the same period 2021.

Operating income was $562 thousand, compared to $521 thousand in the same period of 2021.

Net Profit was $415 thousand, compared to $583 thousand in the same period of 2021.



Marc Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of ADM Endeavors, stated, "Through the ongoing efforts of our dedicated employees and partners around the world, we continue to drive product recognition, warehouse, logistics, and order fulfillment. Although we did experience a slight decrease in sales, our sales and marketing team have successfully expanded our client base with the addition of three new city agencies while our production team continues to work at a level that our current warehouse allows.

"As we work through the fourth quarter and prepare for the new year, we are cautiously optimistic given the overall environment, inflation and some manufacturing challenges that may occur overseas. We are pleased with the progress made on our new building, which will more than double our capabilities and allow us to support our customers with superior customer services while driving sales to ensure we deliver on our commitments and lead us into 2023 in a strong position within our markets," concluded Mr. Johnson.





About ADM Endeavors

ADM Endeavors, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Just Right Products, Inc., is a promotional product distributor and proud member of the Advertising Specialty Institute. The Company sells "Anything With A Logo" on its website, www.JustRightProducts.com , developing products ranging from unique business cards to coffee cups, T-shirts to boots, with tens of thousands of other unique products from which to select. Just Right Products, Inc. operates a diverse vertical integrated business in the Dallas/Fort Worth area, consisting of a retail sales division, screen print production, embroidery production, digital production, import wholesale sourcing, and uniforms.