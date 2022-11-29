Netcracker Discusses New Approaches to Maximize Automation, Scale Fiber Build-Outs and Create New Business Value for CSPs at London Event

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will participate in Layer123 World Congress 2022 on December 5-7 at the QEII Centre in London as a Platinum Sponsor. Netcracker will take part in several speaking sessions during the event, including discussions on how communications service providers (CSPs) can develop new revenue streams, incorporate cutting-edge methods to improve network automation and rapidly scale the fiber business to increase business value.

Keynote Panel: The Business Layer: Utilizing SDN NFV to Generate New Business and Revenue

Tuesday, Dec. 6 9:55 GMT

Roy Chua, Founder/Principal, AvidThink

Colin Bannon, CTO, BT

Nico Walters, Chief Innovation Officer, CMC Networks

Ari Banerjee, SVP Strategy, Netcracker

Network Automation Orchestration Track: Why Disaggregated Networks Need a New Approach to Automation

Tuesday, Dec. 6 15:40 GMT

Sue White, Head of Strategy Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

Panel Discussion: How to Rapidly Scale the Fiber Business and Increase Market Share

Wednesday, Dec. 7 11:00 GMT

Dr. Mark Mortenson, Principal Analyst, ACG Research

Chris Voudouris, CTO, Neos Networks

Shawn Nolan, CTO, Freedom Fibre

Jeremy Chelot, CEO, Netomnia

Sue White, Head of Strategy Portfolio Marketing, Netcracker

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005771/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com