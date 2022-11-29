Regulatory News:

Pherecydes Pharma (FR0011651694 ALPHE, eligible for PEA-PME equity savings plans) (Paris:ALPHE), a biotechnology company specializing in precision phage therapy to treat resistant and/or complicated bacterial infections, today announces that it has received a unanimous recommendation from the Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) to continue without modification the phase II clinical study PhagoDAIR in osteoarticular infections of prostheses due to Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus)

PhagoDAIR is the world's first phage therapy study in osteoarticular infections of prostheses due to S. aureus. The study will enroll 64 patients with S. aureus knee or hip joint infections split between the phage therapy group and the control group that will receive placebo in addition to the standard of care. The patients treated with phage therapy will receive anti-Staphylococcus aureus phages that are active on their strain, selected thanks to Pherecydes Pharma's phagogram. The standard of care comprise the surgical procedure called DAIR (Debridement, Antibiotics, Implant Retention) combined with a suppressive antibiotic therapy.

The primary evaluation will take place 12 weeks after phage application and patient follow-up will last 2 years, with the first clinical results expected in late 2023.

The DSMB is an independent expert committee responsible for the open-label review of the PhagoDAIR study safety data and will meet twice a year during the study. Following its first meeting, the committee recommended the continuation of the study without modification.

Didier Hoch, Chairman and CEO of Pherecydes Pharma, said: "The positive recommendations of the DSMB confirm the good safety profile of our phages already observed in numerous compassionate treatments. We are delighted to be able to continue the PhagoDAIR study which represents a real hope for many patients suffering from osteoarticular infections of prostheses caused by S. aureus

About Pherecydes Pharma

Founded in 2006, Pherecydes Pharma is a biotechnology company that develops treatments against resistant bacterial infections, responsible for many serious infections. The Company has developed an innovative approach, precision phage therapy, based on the use of phages, natural bacteria-killing viruses. Pherecydes Pharma is developing a portfolio of phages targeting 3 of the most resistant and dangerous bacteria, which alone account for more than two thirds of hospital-acquired resistant infections: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa. Headquartered in Nantes, Pherecydes Pharma has a team of around twenty experts from the pharmaceutical industry, biotechnology sector and academic research.

For more information, www.pherecydes-pharma.com

