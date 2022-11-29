MaaT Pharma will host a webcast conference for the investment community in conjunction with the American Society of Haematology Annual Meeting on December 12, 2022

Hervé Affagard, CEO and key opinion leaders will discuss clinical data presented at the conference, including extended results for Microbiome Ecosystem Therapy TM (MET) MaaT013 in 81 patients with gastrointestinal acute Graft-vs-Host-Disease (GI aGvHD) enrolled in Early Access Program and detailed results from Phase 1b trial evaluating oral MET MaaT033 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia

MaaT Pharma (EURONEXT: MAAT the "Company"), a French clinical-stage biotech and a pioneer in the development of Microbiome Ecosystem TherapiesTM (MET) dedicated to improving survival outcomes for patients with cancer, today announced that it will host an investor webcast on Monday, December 12th, 2022 at 12:00 pm EST 6:00 pm CET to comment on clinical data scheduled to be presented at the 64th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and provide a corporate update for shareholders and the broader financial community.

The webcast will feature clinical data presented in an oral format on December 10th at the conference with the Company's lead candidate MaaT013 as salvage therapy in 81 patients with treatment-resistant gastrointestinal acute Graft-vs-host-Disease (GI aGvHD) enrolled in an Early Access Program (EAP) in France and a poster presentation detailing results from the Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating MaaT033 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia.

Webcast details:

Date/Time: Monday, December 12, 2022; 6:00 pm CET (expected to be approximately one hour in duration).

Registration: To register for the live webcast, please click here.

Speakers

Hervé Affagard, CEO co-founder of MaaT Pharma

Prof. Mohamad Mohty, Professor and head of the Hematology and Cellular Therapy Department at the Saint-Antoine Hospital (AP-HP) and Sorbonne University,

Prof. Florent Malard, Professor of Hematology, Saint Antoine Hospital (AP-HP) and Associate Professor, Sorbonne University

Dr. Emilie Plantamura, Head of clinical development at MaaT Pharma

The webcast will be held in English, with French subtitles. A live Q&A session will be available in French and English.

Replay: A replay will be made available on the Company's website for at least 90 days.

About MaaT013

MaaT013 is a standardized, high-richness, high-diversity Microbiome Ecosystem TherapyTM containing ButycoreTM (group of bacterial genera known to produce immuno-regulatory metabolites). It aims to restore the symbiotic relationship between the patient's functional gut microbiome and their immune system to correct the responsiveness and tolerance of immune functions and reduce steroid-resistant, gastrointestinal-predominant aGvHD. MaaT013 has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA). MaaT013 is an off-the-shelf, healthy-multi-donors-derived product intended for acute, hospital use.

About MaaT033

MaaT033 is a standardized, high richness, oral Microbiome Ecosystem TherapyTM. It aims to restore the gut ecosystem to full functionality to improve clinical outcomes as well as to control adverse events related to conventional treatments for liquid tumors. The capsule formulation facilitates administration and allows the potential to treat larger patients' populations while maintaining the high and consistent richness and diversity of microbial species, including anti-inflammatory ButycoreTM species. MaaT033 is an off-the-shelf, healthy-multi donors-derived oral product intended for ambulatory setting.

About MaaT Pharma

MaaT Pharma, a clinical stage biotechnology company, has established a complete approach to restoring patient-microbiome symbiosis in oncology. Committed to treating cancer and graft-versus-host disease (GvHD), a serious complication of allogeneic stem cell transplantation, MaaT Pharma has launched, in March 2022 in Europe, a Phase 3 clinical trial for patients with acute GvHD, following the achievement of its proof of concept in a Phase 2 trial. Its powerful discovery and analysis platform, gutPrint, supports the development and expansion of its pipeline by determining novel disease targets, evaluating drug candidates, and identifying biomarkers for microbiome-related conditions. The company's Microbiome Ecosystem Therapies are produced through a standardized cGMP manufacturing and quality control process to safely deliver the full diversity of the microbiome, in liquid and oral formulations. MaaT Pharma benefits from the commitment of world-leading scientists and established relationships with regulators to support the integration of the use of microbiome therapies in clinical practice. MaaT Pharma is the first company developing microbiome-based therapies listed on Euronext Paris (ticker: MAAT).

Forward-looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release about future events are subject to (i) change without notice and (ii) factors beyond the Company's control. These statements may include, without limitation, any statements preceded by, followed by or including words such as "target," "believe," "expect," "aim," "intend," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "will," "can have," "likely," "should," "would," "could" and other words and terms of similar meaning or the negative thereof. Forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties beyond the Company's control that could cause the Company's actual results or performance to be materially different from the expected results or performance expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

