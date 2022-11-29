South Korean scientists have developed a highly selective palladium composite membrane on porous metal supports to cut the ammonia content of the permeated hydrogen stream. Dutch researchers, meanwhile, have presented two alternatives to this strategy - increasing the thickness of the membrane selective layer, or using a purification unit in the permeate of the membranes.Korea Institute of Energy Research scientists have developed a pretreatment method for porous metal supports in a highly selective palladium (Pd) composite membrane for ammonia decomposition. The purity of hydrogen (H2) produced ...

