APPYEA, Inc.: SleepX has Started Marketing its Flagship Product, DreamIT - an AI-Based Wristband to Treat the Snoring Problem Through Biofeedback

In the first phase, DreamIT will be available to Android users and delivery of the first devices to customers is expected by the end of the year.

GAN YAVNE, ISRAEL / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / SleepX, a subsidiary of AppYea Inc. (OTC:APYP) , which focuses on the development of accurate wearable monitoring solutions to treat sleep apnea and snoring, has announced that it has completed the tests of the initial version of the product and plans for production of up to 20,000 units per month.

The price of DreamIT for the consumer will be $149, and until the Christmas holidays, they can purchase it at a 33% discount at a sale price of only $99.

A non-intrusive, stylish wristband, DreamIT uses a combined vibration motor and sensor system to measure real-time physiological data, including pulse, blood oxygen level, blood pressure, etc. The data from the wristband is recorded in the SleepX phone app for analysis and storage.

After our proprietary algorithms properly analyze all data in real-time, the app activates the vibration mechanism on the wristband with the right intensity and for the needed duration. The gentle vibration trains your brain to breathe correctly.

Over time, your brain and body use biofeedback to teach themselves how to sleep in the correct position and proper breathing technique, leading to improved night breathing.

Users can also receive comprehensive statistical reports on their sleep quality and health. Likewise, the app sends alerts about critical health changes requiring medical consultation and follow-up.

DreamIT's marketing strategy, in addition to online marketing, includes entering Amazon and working with distributors. The company is in discussions with a large Telecom company from Western Europe, a pharmacy chain store and leading mattress manufacturers.

In addition, because in recent months, huge companies are entering the field of breathing monitoring during sleep, the company plans to contact leading smartphone manufacturers in the world to offer the assimilation of its technology and rights to use its unique patent portfolio , which continues to grow.

At the same time, the company continues the development of additional algorithms and features that will reach users automatically through periodic version updates and continues the story of follow-up products, SleepX PRO and DreamIT PRO, for the diagnosis and treatment of sleep apnea.

