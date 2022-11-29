Austin, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Leveraging WAGMI Games' unique partnership with Immutable-X, the NiFe Wars comic book collection will feature gas-less minting at $89/NFT and also gas-less trading on NFT marketplaces such as GameStop's.

"THE BETRAYAL - Earth's Peace Treaty Is Broken!" is the title of the first volume, featuring six different rarities: common, uncommon, rare, super rare, secret rare and the super elusive LEGENDARY comics which will land in the laps of a lucky few minters.





Figure 1

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/146081_297c0da744641a06_001full.jpg

The World's FIRST In-Browser NFT Comic Book

For the first time ever, a comic NFT will be readable within the NFT marketplace.

As far as utility is concerned, it doesn't stop there. In fact, NiFe War comic book holders will be able to stake their NFT comics and receive a complimentary in-game War Chest every month, effectively tying the success of the comic books with the success of the upcoming mobile game, WAGMI Defense.

Mint one comic book NFT and you will be able to claim a complimentary PHYSICAL COPY. 5973 physical comic books are destined to end up in the hands of those who mint the digital counterparts.

How To Receive A Complimentary Comic Book (+ guarantee a RARE)

Holders of at least 3 GENESIS NFTs will be airdropped free comic book NFTs, the rarity and quantity of which is determined by precisely how many GENESIS NFTs they are holding in their wallet. Check out the chart below:





Figure 2

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/146081_297c0da744641a06_002full.jpg

The original mint price for GENESIS NFTs back in March was 0.125 ETH with an ATH of 2 ETH in September. That's a 16x on the floor price of a utility-driven NFT collection in a bear market.

The main factor driving the floor price up has always been the passive income that the GENESIS NFTs will soon provide. In fact, 10% of the game's revenue will be distributed evenly across all 3022 GENESIS NFTs as soon as the public beta launches in Q4 2022 - Q1 2023.

This is exactly why many holders have been steadily accumulating GENESIS NFTs and the price floor has held strong despite the downtrend of the market.

You may acquire a GENESIS NFT on Opensea or Rarible. The collection is verified on both platforms.





Figure 3

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/146081_297c0da744641a06_003full.jpg

How To Secure An Allowlist Spot For The Comic Book Mint

Minting one of these NFT Comic Books might prove to be a…legendary task if you have not secured an Allowlist Spot prior to the mint.

There are 3 ways to guarantee a spot in the December 19th mint, the simplest of which would be to own a GENESIS NFT. But that's not the only way…





Figure 4

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8397/146081_297c0da744641a06_004full.jpg

IMPORTANT: Setting Up Your Wallet For The Comic Drop

The NiFe Wars comic book collection will be available ONLY on the Ethereum L2 network. Consequently, if you are interested in minting or trading the comics, or simply becoming eligible to receive one via an airdrop, you need to make sure you have an L2 wallet or have connected your L1 wallet to L2.

For an in-depth tutorial on how to set up your wallet for the upcoming mint, please check out THIS guide on Medium.

With Monday, December the 19th just around the corner, stay tuned and remember…We Are All Going To Make It!

Press Contact:

Name: Quinn Ehrler

CMC Link: https://coinmarketcap.com/currencies/wagmi-game-2/

Wagmi Website: https://wagmigame.io/the-betrayal.html

Email: Moonshot@wagmigame.io

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146081