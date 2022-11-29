OrganicCandyFactory.com, Inc.: Organic Candy Factory Launches First Crowdfunding Campaign for Its Unique "Better For You" Gummy Bears

After pioneering the world's first and only organic, vegan, kosher, dye-free, gelatin-free, gluten-free, allergen-free, non-GMO gummy bear, Organic Candy Factory is seeking investor funding to expand its digital reach and make its gummies available to the world.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2022 / Organic Candy Factory, creator of the world's only organic, vegan, kosher, gluten-free, non-GMO gummy bear, today announced the launch of its first crowdfunding campaign to expand the company's production and ecommerce operations. Organic Candy Factory is seeking $1,000,000 in investor funds through crowdfunding platform StartEngine.

Founded in 2011 by Ginger Taurek and her mother Piper Cochrane, Organic Candy Factory is taking its products global with a new direct-to-consumer ecommerce initiative. Early marketing tests have resulted in a 6X Return on Ad Spend (ROAS), demonstrating significant consumer demand for the company's unique products and its sustainable, socially-conscious business practices.

"Most gummy candies are full of toxins, chemicals, and animal by-products like gelatin," Ginger says. "I wanted to create something different-a clean, environmentally-conscious gummy that kids and adults everywhere could enjoy. That's why our gummy bears are not just vegan-they're also certified organic, certified non-GMO, certified kosher, and free from the top eight food allergens." Organic Candy Factory is working to help reverse environmental damage one gummy bear at a time by adhering to an ecologically responsible manufacturing process. "Our ingredients are safe and natural," Ginger says.

Organic Candy Factory has partnered with two experienced executives to assist with marketing, retail operations, and worldwide growth strategy.

Richard Kim, CFO: Mr. Kim has more than three decades of retail leadership with major brands including Williams-Sonoma, Restoration Hardware, The Gap, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Sears / Kmart. He has been the CFO and/or COO of several retail startups including Lolli and Pops, a national candy and confections retailer (of which Organic Candy Factory was a supplier). While at Restoration Hardware, he managed the company's internal efforts for its IPO in 2012 and as CFO of Kmart Apparel he improved operating profit by 40%.

Sandy Climan, Advisor: Mr. Climan is president of Entertainment Media Ventures, Inc. and has held senior management positions in the media and entertainment industry including serving as President of Worldwide Business Development for Universal Studios. He is active in media investment and strategic advisory work, with a particular focus on disruptive technologies and entities currently impacting the traditional boundaries of business, media, and entertainment.

Piper Cochrane, CEO: Ms. Cochrane is an experienced leader with a strong sales and financial background. She worked as one of the Directors of Sales for the Kimpton Group in San Francisco for 2 years, led the top sales team at Amplicon Financial in Newport Beach for 5 years, and launched and ran Nichols Entertainment Management for 7 years.

Ginger is confident Organic Candy Factory's new digital sales venture will be a massive success. "I'm excited to see this grow," she says. "I'm proud of the work we've done to make our gummies guilt-free-and they taste so much better than anything else on the market!"

About Organic Candy Factory

Organic Candy Factory was founded in 2011 by Ginger Taurek and her mother Piper Cochrane. Ginger, six years old at the time, told her mother she wanted to open a candy store. Ms. Cochrane made the decision to empower and support her daughter's entrepreneurial vision, and since then the company has built a strong brand presence throughout the United States. Ginger's signature "Gummy Cubs" are highly sought after and have been featured at live events including the Golden Globe Awards, the Wags & Walks Annual Benefit Gala, the Kevin Love Fund Movie Night, the Juvenile Arthritis Association's Sweet Suite Party, and more. The company frequently collaborates with Williams-Sonoma and this year created "piggy banks" full of Organic Gummy Cubs for the Williams-Sonoma "No Kid Hungry" Project, which sold out in 240 stores. Organic Candy Factory has been featured in People Magazine, Vegan Newz, Racked, and many other publications and media sites, and its products can be found in popular retail locations nationwide, like Erewhon Market, Pressed Juicery, Eataly, Macys.com, Walmart.com, and many "mom-and-pop" stores including Farmshop and Sweet Rose Creamery.

