Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 29.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QAH7 ISIN: US7501021056 Ticker-Symbol:  
NASDAQ
29.11.22
20:00 Uhr
4,555 US-Dollar
+0,015
+0,33 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2022 | 19:41
109 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rackspace Technology, Inc.: Become a "Knight of AI" by Joining Rackspace Technology at AWS re:Invent

Visit the Onica by Rackspace Technology re:Invent booth 244 for "Knights of AI" hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 29, 2022in the Onica by Rackspace Technology booth 244 at re:Invent. "Knights of AI" is a hands-on, interactive computer vision demonstration that was created by the Rackspace Technology data science and cloud-native teams and showcases how serverless and AI/ML technologies combine to create an A(I)dventurous experience.

Rackspace Technology is celebrating 11 years of sponsoring re:Invent as an AWS Premier Consulting Partner and Platinum Sponsor of AWS re:Invent 2022. In addition to "Knights of AI", Onica by Rackspace Technology has exciting activities planned to include GameDay, breakout sessions, theater presentations, and networking events at booth 244 at The Expo at The Venetian in Las Vegas, NV, through December 1.

Follow us on LinkedInfor re:Invent insights and highlights of the AWS announcements, keynotes, and launches coming out of re:Invent this year.

To watch the "Knights of AI" video click here. For conference info, event registration, and a complete list of featured customers click here.

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technologyis a leading end-to-end multi-cloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers' cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Natalie Silva
publicrelations@rackspace.com


RACKSPACE TECHNOLOGY-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.