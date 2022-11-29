Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Valterra Resource Corporation (TSXV: VQA) (OTCQB: VRSCF) ("Valterra" or the "Company") reports that all ordinary resolutions placed before the annual general meeting held on November 28, 2022 were passed. Smythe LLP, Chartered Accountants were appointed as auditors of Valterra and the Company's rolling stock option plan was approved. The plan is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

As well, shareholders elected incumbent directors Lawrence Page, K.C., Brian McGrath, Joseph A. Kizis, Jr. and John Kerr. The directors subsequently re-appointed Lawrence Page as President, Graham Thatcher as Chief Financial Officer and Arie Page as Corporate Secretary.

About Valterra Resource Corporation

Valterra is a Manex Resource Group Company. The group provides expertise in exploration, administration, and corporate development services for the Company. Valterra is focused on advancing early-stage properties that have the potential to host large deposits in regions with excellent infrastructure. Valterra owns a 100% interest in the Swift-Katie copper gold porphyry property in British Columbia.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Lawrence Page"

Lawrence Page K.C., President, Valterra Resource Corporation

For further information, please visit Valterra's website at valterraresource.com or contact Valterra at 604.641.2759 or by email at ir@mnxltd.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain forward-looking statements including but not limited to comments regarding the timing and content of upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt of property titles, potential mineral recovery processes, etc. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. These statements are based on a number of assumptions, including, but not limited to, assumptions regarding general economic conditions, interest rates, commodity markets, regulatory and governmental approvals for Valterra Resource Corporation's projects, and the availability of financing for Valterra Resource Corporation's development projects on reasonable terms. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward looking statements include market prices, exploitation and exploration successes, the timing and receipt of government and regulatory approvals, and continued availability of capital and financing and general economic, market or business conditions. Valterra Resource Corporation does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except to the extent required by applicable law.

