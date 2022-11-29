Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Bio-Based Adhesives Market to Reach USD 7 Billion by 2027. Paper & Packaging Industry is the largest end-user with 33% Market Share - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the bio-based adhesives market will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021-2027.
The paper & packaging bio-based adhesive industry in North America & Europe will likely contribute around $1.6 billion in revenue in 2027. The paper and packaging market is the most critical sector for bio-based adhesives. Adhesives have been playing a significant role in the paper & packaging industry. They are used as a bonding agent in every small or large packaging activity, ranging from laminating & packaging of cardboard containers, beverage cans, sags, and frozen food products. Moreover, conventionally, water-based, hot melt, or solvent-based adhesives, were used as adhesives in the paper & packaging industries. North America emerged as one of the leading bio-based adhesives markets, accounting for 41% share.
Bio-Based Adhesives Market Report Scope
Report Attributes?
Details?
Market Size (2027)
USD 7 Billion
Market Size (2021)
USD 5.27 Billion
CAGR (2022-2027)
4.9 %
Base Year
2021
Forecast Year
2022-2027
Market Segmentation
Feedstock, Application, and Geography
Geographic Analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa
Countries Covered
The US, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Russia, France, the Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Turkey, South Africa, South Arabia, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa
Market Dynamics?
Increasing crude oil prices, continuous innovation & new product launches by industry players, and rising sustainability aspect
Competitive Landscape?
The business overview, financial overview, product offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities
Companies?Profiled in the Report
Bostik, Beardow Adams, Henkel, Jowat, Borregaard, Conagen, Duraxix Industries, Follmann GmbH & Co., H.B. Fuller, Infinity Bond, Intercol, Kiilto, LD Davis, TOYOCHEM and Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & CO. KG
Page number?
245
Customization Request?
If our report does not include the information you are searching for, you may contact us to have a report tailored to your specific business needs https://www.arizton.com/customize-report/3566
To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Request for free sample report
Bio-Based Adhesives Emerging as an ideal alternative to Conventional Adhesives
The surge in the price of petrochemicals and the depletion of crude oil reserves worldwide is also stimulating the demand for bio-based adhesives. Bio-based adhesives are ideal alternatives to conventional adhesives based on petroleum products, which are harmful to the environment. The less toxic, high adhesive strength, metal adhesion, higher crosslinking density, and metal adhesion properties make bio-based adhesives suitable for wood, packaging, construction, and decorative industries. Thus, the global bio-based adhesive market is set to experience significant growth during the forecast period.
Due to product line extensions and continuous innovations, the market competition is expected to intensify further in the upcoming years. The scope for product differentiation is low in the market, and quality, functionality, price, and after-sales services, are decisive variables that affect the sales of bio-based adhesive products. The growth of vendors also depends on their financial well-being, which impacts technological advances and investment in various regions in expansion and the bio-based adhesives market.
Why Should You Buy this Research Report?
- In-depth coverage of bio-based adhesive segments such as application and type.
- Recent developments in the field of bio-based adhesives.
- Extensive coverage of major players in the market.
- Coverage around Value chain, Consumer insights, and Regulations in different regions
Paper and Packaging Bio-Based Adhesives Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027
Henkel, Jowat, Infinity Bond, Toyo-Morton, and Beardow Adams, are some key players offering bio-based adhesives for packaging material. Bio-based adhesives have become a prominent choice among the key vendors of the packaging industry due to their natural composition and ability to adhere well when applied on high-surface tension substrates and permeable surfaces. Moreover, consumers' needs and demand for quality goods are changing and growing faster in all developing countries.
New Product Developments in this Market are:
- pressure-sensitive bio-based adhesives,
- bio-based adhesives for disposable hygiene products,
- bio-based adhesives for the automotive and composites sectors,
- sustainable high-performance debondable adhesives for smartphones,
- sustainable adhesives for flexible packaging
- bio-based adhesives for electric vehicles
Key Vendors Profiled In The Report:
- Bostik
- Beardow Adams
- Henkel
- Jowat
- Borregaard
- Conagen
- Duraxix Industries
- Follmann GmbH & Co.
- H.B. Fuller
- Infinity Bond
- Intercol
- Kiilto
- LD Davis
- TOYOCHEM
- Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & CO. KG
The report also includes market size, growth forecast, and trends analysis on the following segments:
Feedstock
- Sugar
- Glycerol
- Oil & Fats
- Biogas
- Others
Application
- Paper & Packaging
- Construction
- Woodworking
- Personal Care
- Medical Equipment
- Others
Geographical Landscape
- APAC
- China
- South Korea
- Japan
- Indonesia
- India
- Rest of APAC
- North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- Sweden
- Italy
- Russia
- France
- Rest of Europe
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest Of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Turkey
- South Africa
- South Arabia
- Rest of the Middle East & Africa
