Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: Bio-Based Adhesives Market to Reach USD 7 Billion by 2027. Paper & Packaging Industry is the largest end-user with 33% Market Share - Arizton

CHICAGO, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's latest research report, the bio-based adhesives market will grow at a CAGR of 4.9% from 2021-2027.





The paper & packaging bio-based adhesive industry in North America & Europe will likely contribute around $1.6 billion in revenue in 2027. The paper and packaging market is the most critical sector for bio-based adhesives. Adhesives have been playing a significant role in the paper & packaging industry. They are used as a bonding agent in every small or large packaging activity, ranging from laminating & packaging of cardboard containers, beverage cans, sags, and frozen food products. Moreover, conventionally, water-based, hot melt, or solvent-based adhesives, were used as adhesives in the paper & packaging industries. North America emerged as one of the leading bio-based adhesives markets, accounting for 41% share.

Bio-Based Adhesives Market Report Scope

Report Attributes? Details? Market Size (2027) USD 7 Billion Market Size (2021) USD 5.27 Billion CAGR (2022-2027) 4.9 % Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022-2027 Market Segmentation Feedstock, Application, and Geography Geographic Analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered The US, Canada, Germany, Sweden, Italy, Russia, France, the Rest of Europe, Brazil, Mexico, the Rest of Latin America, Turkey, South Africa, South Arabia, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa Market Dynamics? Increasing crude oil prices, continuous innovation & new product launches by industry players, and rising sustainability aspect Competitive Landscape? The business overview, financial overview, product offerings, key strategies, key strengths, and key opportunities Companies?Profiled in the Report Bostik, Beardow Adams, Henkel, Jowat, Borregaard, Conagen, Duraxix Industries, Follmann GmbH & Co., H.B. Fuller, Infinity Bond, Intercol, Kiilto, LD Davis, TOYOCHEM and Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & CO. KG Page number? 245

Bio-Based Adhesives Emerging as an ideal alternative to Conventional Adhesives

The surge in the price of petrochemicals and the depletion of crude oil reserves worldwide is also stimulating the demand for bio-based adhesives. Bio-based adhesives are ideal alternatives to conventional adhesives based on petroleum products, which are harmful to the environment. The less toxic, high adhesive strength, metal adhesion, higher crosslinking density, and metal adhesion properties make bio-based adhesives suitable for wood, packaging, construction, and decorative industries. Thus, the global bio-based adhesive market is set to experience significant growth during the forecast period.

Due to product line extensions and continuous innovations, the market competition is expected to intensify further in the upcoming years. The scope for product differentiation is low in the market, and quality, functionality, price, and after-sales services, are decisive variables that affect the sales of bio-based adhesive products. The growth of vendors also depends on their financial well-being, which impacts technological advances and investment in various regions in expansion and the bio-based adhesives market.

Paper and Packaging Bio-Based Adhesives Market to Reach $2 Billion by 2027

Henkel, Jowat, Infinity Bond, Toyo-Morton, and Beardow Adams, are some key players offering bio-based adhesives for packaging material. Bio-based adhesives have become a prominent choice among the key vendors of the packaging industry due to their natural composition and ability to adhere well when applied on high-surface tension substrates and permeable surfaces. Moreover, consumers' needs and demand for quality goods are changing and growing faster in all developing countries.

New Product Developments in this Market are:

pressure-sensitive bio-based adhesives,

bio-based adhesives for disposable hygiene products,

bio-based adhesives for the automotive and composites sectors,

sustainable high-performance debondable adhesives for smartphones,

sustainable adhesives for flexible packaging

bio-based adhesives for electric vehicles

Key Vendors Profiled In The Report:

Bostik

Beardow Adams

Henkel

Jowat

Borregaard

Conagen

Duraxix Industries

Follmann GmbH & Co.

H.B. Fuller

Infinity Bond

Intercol

Kiilto

LD Davis

TOYOCHEM

Weiss Chemie + Technik GmbH & CO. KG

The report also includes market size, growth forecast, and trends analysis on the following segments:

Feedstock

Sugar

Glycerol

Oil & Fats

Biogas

Others

Application

Paper & Packaging

Construction

Woodworking

Personal Care

Medical Equipment

Others

Geographical Landscape

APAC

China



South Korea



Japan



Indonesia



India



Rest of APAC

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



Sweden



Italy



Russia



France



Rest of Europe

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest Of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey



South Africa



South Arabia



Rest of the Middle East & Africa

