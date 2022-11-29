Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Personas Social Incorporated (TSXV: PRSN) (OTC Pink: PRSNF) (the "Company") announces that the Company has filed its 2022 Quarter 3 financial statements with SEDAR.

The Company is proud to announce that Q3 2022 saw a net profit of $99,261 compared to a loss of $92,340 in 2021. Expenses decreases in Q3 2022 to $403,857 compared to $470,132 in 2021. Q3 represents the third straight profitable quarter for the Company. Management plans to continue growth by re-investing revenues into the marketing of its Peeks Social service.

For further information, please contact:

Personas Social Incorporated

Mark Itwaru

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer

647.789.0074

Mark Itwaru mark@personas.com

