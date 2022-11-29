Leading Private Debt Fund Recognized for Excellence in Hedge Fund Industry for Third Time

Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Invico Capital Corporation ("Invico"), a Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions in North America, is pleased to announce that its signature fund, Invico Diversified Income Fund ("IDIF" or "the Fund"), was the recipient of three awards at the 2022 Canadian Hedge Fund Awards ("CHFA").

In its first year of being nominated in the category, IDIF took home 1st place for the Top 1-Year Return in the Private Debt group. The Fund also placed 2nd in the Top 3-Year Return and Top 5-Year Return, Private Debt categories. The CHFA help investors identify Canada's most exceptional hedge funds and are often considered the highest honour in the hedge fund industry. A total of 234 Canadian hedge funds were included in this year's program, with winners being recognized in six categories based on return performance collected and tabulated by Fundata Canada. No nomination process or subjective assessment exists in identifying the winning hedge funds.

"We are honoured to have received these awards and see them as a reflection of the excellence of our portfolio management team," said Allison Taylor, Chief Executive Officer of Invico and Portfolio Manager of IDIF. "This was a record year for the Fund, with the announcement of three additional distributions and an average return well above our targeted rate. We are pleased that IDIF has produced positive results and provided our unitholders with a viable solution for generating yield in today's challenging environment."

This year marks the third time IDIF has been recognized as one of Canada's leading private debt funds. In 2021, IDIF placed second in the Best 3-Year Return and Best 5-Year Return, Private Debt categories, and placed second in the Best 5-Year Return and third in the Best 3-Year Return, Private Debt categories in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Invico was represented at the Canadian Hedge Fund Conference by Portfolio Managers Allison Taylor and Jason Brooks. The Conference, which was held at the One King West Hotel in Toronto, was attended by individual and institutional investors and their advisors and featured discussions led by Canadian hedge fund managers, family office managers, investment advisors, and industry experts on key issues facing Canada's hedge fund industry. Taylor led a presentation on how advisors should consider updating their asset allocation to protect investors in a rising interest rate environment, while Brooks led an "alternative chat" focused on understanding private debt and the need for disclosure and transparency in the private capital markets.

For more information about Invico Capital Corporation or Invico Diversified Income Fund, please visit: https://www.invicocapital.com.

About Invico Diversified Income Fund

Invico Diversified Income Fund is an award-winning open-ended mutual fund trust with over $422 million in assets under management as at October 31, 2022. This private fund is focused on generating monthly income through a diversified portfolio of high yield lending strategies and energy working interests with asset collateralization or direct ownership in private assets. IDIF has received seven Canadian Hedge Fund Awards, including winning the Best 1-Year Return, Private Debt category in 2022, and also won the Diversified Mature Category award at the 2016 Private Capital Markets Association (PCMA) Awards.

About Invico Capital Corporation

Invico Capital Corporation is an award-winning Canadian investment fund management firm providing alternative investing and financing solutions in Canada and the U.S. The firm offers a range of private debt, energy, and real estate financing solutions that assist corporations in pursuing strategic acquisitions, financing capital expenditures and growth programs, and supporting working capital requirements. Invico is a registered Portfolio Manager (PM), Investment Fund Manager (IFM), and Exempt Market Dealer (EMD), and is an official signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). The firm holds over $2.12 billion in private capital as at October 31, 2022, and is the IFM for five funds. Learn more at www.invicocapital.com.

Contacts:

Media:

Jillian Tyler

jtyler@invicocapital.com

(587) 355-5491

Distribution opportunities:

Randy Beaudoin

rbeaudoin@invicocapital.com

(587) 330-1923

Lending opportunities:

Chris Wutzke

cwutzke@invicocapital.com

(587) 330-2018

