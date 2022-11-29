Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - Kuuhubb Inc. (TSXV: KUU) ("Kuuhubb" or the "Company"), a mobile game development and publishing company focused on providing the female audience with creative interactive gaming experiences, has announced that it has released its unaudited financial results for the fiscal Q1 2023. The results have been filed with the Canadian Securities Administrators and are now available on SEDAR.

Unaudited Financial Results for Financial Q1 2023 (ended September 30, 2022)

The Company generated a total of US$884,165 revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2022.

The Company incurred cost of sales of US$215,416 for the three months ended September 30, 2022. The cost of sales is predominantly related to the application marketplace (such as Apple App Store and Google Play) fees and other third-party direct costs.

The Company incurred consulting and professional fees of US$256,354 for the three months ended September 30, 2022. These fees were related to Kuuhubb's audit fees, general legal counsel and other professional services.

The Company recorded a net loss of $606,379.

The Company's EBITDA is negative US$268,302 by adjusting the net loss before income taxes of $606,379 with the following items:

Add back of:

non-cash depreciation and amortization of US$3,631;

non-cash share-based compensation of US$124,233;

net interest and accretion expenses of US$128,875;

Foreign exchange loss of US$81,338

As at November 29, 2022, the Company had 66,658,043 common shares, 2,500,000 common share purchase warrants and 9,800,000 stock options.

Cancellation of Warrants and Conversion Feature of July 2021 Bridge Loan

The conversion feature and the 2,500,000 warrants issued in connection with the bridge loan issued by the Company in July 2021 has been cancelled effective November 20, 2022. The Company has defaulted on the repayment of the bridge loan and is in the process of negotiating an extension and new terms.

Additional Financial Details & Announcements (Subsequent to Fiscal Year End):

Subsequent to the period ended September 30, 2022, the Company received the following additional financing and made the following announcements.

Private Placement

The Company closed private placements subsequent to the year end with existing shareholders of the Company. The Company issued €100,000 debentures with 2-year maturity at annual 12% interest. The loan bears annual interest rate of 12%. The loan is unsecured and has a mandatory conversion feature where upon conversion the debt holder would become a significant shareholder of Kuuhubb AG upon maturity. The conversion is subject to certain conditions, events, and regulatory approvals.

EBITDA - Non-IFRS Measure

EBITDA is intended to provide additional information to investors and analysts. The Company calculated EBITDA as set out on page 1 of this press release. EBITDA does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently.

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a publicly listed mobile game development and publishing company, targeting the female audience with bespoke mobile experiences. Our Mission is to become a top player in the female mobile game space. We believe in empowering women by creating games and apps that will have our female audience relax, express and entertain themselves every day. Through our games and partnerships with select developers, we explore new lifestyle trends that can be converted into games and apps which will bring value to our users, employees, and shareholders. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, Kuuhubb is targeting global audience with a strong focus on U.S. and Asian markets.

