Boca Raton, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - The experts at The Ecommerce Accountants offer a full range of services related to income tax, accounting, CFO, bookkeeping, sales tax and business structuring services for eCommerce companies, such as Direct-to-consumer (D2C), Shopify, digital marketers, and Amazon FBA stores. Upon reaching one million dollars in revenue using ClickFunnels, The Ecommerce Accountants have earned recognition for their performance excellence as members of " The Two Comma Club ." The award is presented by ClickFunnell's co-founder Russell Brunson as an acknowledgement of top performers using their platform.







The Ecommerce Accountants have historically worked with entrepreneurs who build their businesses on eCommerce platforms and especially those who use social media ads to drive traffic. A primary goal of the company is to expand their direct-to-consumer market to smaller entrepreneurs in order to grow their businesses. With their extensive experience working with smaller entrepreneurs using social media to compete with larger companies, they have achieved outstanding results.

Winning "The Two Comma Club Award," has illustrated the company's ability to bridge the gap between tax law for e-commerce platforms and social media, a gray area that even seasoned tax professionals have struggled with. Founder Chris Rivera appeared on the Scott Hilse podcast to comment, "Once a company understands their profits, they will understand where their risks are from an accounting and tax standpoint." When discussing the biggest mistakes that e-commerce companies make, he added, "I know immediately, when looking at financial statements, if you're missing big-ticket items, 1-A and 1-B are your Facebook ad spend and cost of goods sold, but then you have your merchant fees, your returns, your chargebacks. So those are the big-ticket items I see missed all the time." By focusing on the niche of e-commerce, E-commerce Accountants have been able to provide more value to clients who require specialized tax and auditing services where state and federal laws fluctuate.







In addition, the company's core beliefs advocate the effectiveness of maintaining strong relationships with their clients. As a result of their philosophy of working with clients on a recurring basis rather than once a year at tax return time, The Ecommerce Accountants have been able to double their size each year for the past 3 years. Consequently, the company has developed strong working relationships and tax/accounting strategies far in advance to avoid problems.

When looking toward the future, the 2022 "Two Comma Club Award," winners envision becoming a valuable player in the ecommerce space,

