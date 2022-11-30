Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - TransCanna Holdings Inc. (CSE: TCAN) (FSE: TH8) ("TransCanna" or the "Company") announces that the Company is amending and restating its Q3 2022 Financial Statements and management's discussion and analysis (the "Refilings"). The Refilings incorporate corrected errors in the original interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis. The tables below reflect the impact of the Company's revisions on the previously filed financial statements of the Company. Any figures, tables and disclosures from the Company's previously filed financial statements or MD&A not reflected below are not subject to any revision and can be accurately referenced in the company's financial statements and MD&A on SEDAR.





Table



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6207/146157_e1a52392548e5aff_002full.jpg

The information in this press release and in the tables above were provided in accordance with section 11.5 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Shareholders and prospective investors in the Company should refer to and utilize the information in the tables provided in the Refilings when considering the financial performance and position of the Company during the first nine months of the year ended August 31, 2022, namely Q1 2022, Q2 2022 and Q3 2022. The Refilings as well as the applicable CEO and CFO certificates for in Form 52-109F2R can be found on SEDAR.

About TransCanna

TransCanna Holdings Inc. is a California-based, Canadian-listed company building cannabis-focused brands for the California lifestyle, through its wholly-owned California subsidiaries. TransCanna's wholly owned subsidiary Lyfted Farms is California's authentic cannabis brand whose pioneering spirit has been continuously providing the finest cannabis flower genetics and cultivation methods since 1984. The Lyfted Farms brand of exclusive cannabis flower is sold at premium retailers throughout the state. With its new multipurpose facility in Modesto, California, the company is now poised to become one of the largest and most efficient vertically integrated cannabis companies in the California market.

For updated information with respect to our company, please see our filings on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the CSE at www.thecse.com, or visit the Company's website at www.transcanna.com. To contact the Company, please email info@transcanna.com.

