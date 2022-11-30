Atlanta, Georgia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 29, 2022) - As 2022 comes to close, Ibiza Bar and Lounge, located in downtown Duluth, Georgia, is hosting several upcoming events. The venue, having first launched in 2016 as a nightclub for private events and parties, maintains a steady stream of celebrations such as a New Years Masquerade Ball, a "Capricorn Bash", as well as several entrepreneurial based partnership pop-ups.

"Atlanta is the melting pot of diversity here in Georgia," Ahmed explains, "but we want to bring this type of diversity all over the United States." Ibiza Bar draws its inspiration directly from its namesake: Ibiza, Spain, an island located in the Mediterranean Sea.

With the intentions of starting the year off with the same momentum they've acquired in 2022, Ibiza Bar and Lounge will once again be hosting its Winter in Wonderland event, which doubles as a birthday bash for the CEO and Founder, Nafeel Ahmed.

As the ball drops in Time Square, Ibiza Bar and Lounge will also be hosting their own New Year's celebration at the venue. The New Years Masquerade Ball will feature a champagne toast, along with a countdown to 2023. This event will also double as a charity, where a portion of the proceeds from the nightclub will go toward local homeless relief foundations.

January and February will also feature several events, including Zumba nights and a Valentines party. The Lounge is excited to use these new events as opportunities for community outreach. The company has announced that they will be hosting several upcoming artists from the Atlanta area, in addition to several entrepreneurial pop-up shops.

These pop-up events will highlight specific local businesses which can include upcoming designers, or holistic product creators. Nafeel explains that he is excited for his business to be working closely with entrepreneurs in his own neighborhood and community, to promote the growth of small businesses in Atlanta.

This drive toward community growth was sparked after the pandemic hit in 2020. In order to help revive business after COVID, Ahmed and the rest of the team at Ibiza Bar and Lounge began a demolition project on the lounge, which costed close to a million dollars and lasted a year, reaching completion in June 2021.

The venue is in the process of continuing its live DJ presence as well as hosting other live music in concert on-site. Ibiza Bar is excited for 2023 and the new upcoming projects that will continue rolling out. With the hopes of settling into the restaurant business model, extending further beyond its nightlife style, Ibiza Bar and Lounge will soon offer catering for private parties and corporate events.

Ibiza Bar and Lounge is open to patrons at least 21 years of age from Wednesday to Saturday, 7:00PM to 3:00AM (EST). Must have a valid ID to enter. For more information about Ibiza Bar and Lounge, in addition to all reservation and event inquiries, see their Instagram @ibizaatlanta, visit their website, or contact:

Nafeel Ahmed

678-655-0520

info@IbizaAtl.com

www.Ibizaatl.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/146078