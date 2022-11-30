deTour2022; PMQ: PMQ rallies over 80 activities at deTour 2022 to 'Design as One'

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 edition of the annual Hong Kong design festival deTour, presented by PMQ and sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has officially opened today to friends and family from the industry to resounding success. While bringing participatory designs and activities to the public from 25 November to 4 December with a focus on one international collaboration, four featured exhibitions and 14 selected entries from up-and-coming local and overseas designers, deTour's ambition to inspire the audience with design thinking has been well-received by the community through the years.





Shin Wong, the curator-at-large of deTour for the past few years, synergises with the three curators namely Chi-wing Lee, product designer, Kay Chan Wan Ki, product designer and community interaction planner specialising in sustainable design, and STICKYLINE, a team of paper sculpture engineers, to form a star-studded team-an exemplary participatory design in itself, bringing people of different expertise and backgrounds together to become a curatorial powerhouse, a 'Design as One'.

Taking the helm of International Collaboration is the globally renowned creative studio Domestic Data Streamers from Spain, co-presenting the 'About Time' exhibition which features a total of two installations, 'Paper clocks' and 'Memories // A Time to Remember, A Time to Forget'. The exhibition aims to create a memory lane for visitors to reflect on their relationship with time, which may vary drastically depending on experiences, interests or perceptions. With the public's participation, the two installations will feed on their insightful data as days go by and evolve as a collective visualisation of time.

Wherever one resides in the world, they can partake in deTour 2022 and enjoy all 19 participatory exhibitions virtually from now until 31 December 2022. Online visitors can also contribute to data collection and design by joining our virtual tour and participating in research conducted at each exhibition. deTour 2022 counts on everyone's support to achieve 'Design as One'. Click the link and enjoy the virtual tour: https://detour.hk/

