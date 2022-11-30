Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Rallye und Ausbruch die logische Konsequenz?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
30.11.2022 | 04:34
49 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

deTour2022; PMQ: PMQ rallies over 80 activities at deTour 2022 to 'Design as One'

HONG KONG, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 edition of the annual Hong Kong design festival deTour, presented by PMQ and sponsored by Create Hong Kong of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region has officially opened today to friends and family from the industry to resounding success. While bringing participatory designs and activities to the public from 25 November to 4 December with a focus on one international collaboration, four featured exhibitions and 14 selected entries from up-and-coming local and overseas designers, deTour's ambition to inspire the audience with design thinking has been well-received by the community through the years.