Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

29 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares : Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares") Number of shares purchased : 85,000 Weighted average purchase price paid : 372.5435 pence per share Highest purchase price paid : 373.5 pence per share Lowest purchase price paid : 369.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,746,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,344,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 November 2022)

Number of shares

purchased Transaction price

(GB pence per share) Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 25 371.00 08:32:27 00062400682TRLO0 LSE 2808 371.00 08:32:27 00062400681TRLO0 LSE 480 370.50 08:32:30 00062400683TRLO0 LSE 600 370.50 08:32:30 00062400684TRLO0 LSE 450 370.50 08:32:30 00062400685TRLO0 LSE 335 370.50 08:32:30 00062400686TRLO0 LSE 882 370.50 08:51:21 00062401358TRLO0 LSE 318 370.50 08:51:21 00062401359TRLO0 LSE 622 370.50 08:51:21 00062401360TRLO0 LSE 123 369.50 08:54:40 00062401568TRLO0 LSE 1200 369.50 08:54:40 00062401569TRLO0 LSE 529 369.50 08:54:40 00062401570TRLO0 LSE 810 370.00 09:42:50 00062403408TRLO0 LSE 582 370.00 09:42:50 00062403409TRLO0 LSE 574 370.00 09:42:50 00062403410TRLO0 LSE 1904 371.00 09:51:47 00062403786TRLO0 LSE 1742 373.50 10:51:24 00062405972TRLO0 LSE 2016 373.50 10:51:35 00062405980TRLO0 LSE 167 373.50 10:52:35 00062406020TRLO0 LSE 741 373.50 10:52:35 00062406021TRLO0 LSE 503 373.00 10:57:07 00062406217TRLO0 LSE 150 373.00 10:57:07 00062406218TRLO0 LSE 300 373.00 10:57:07 00062406219TRLO0 LSE 1418 373.00 10:57:07 00062406221TRLO0 LSE 53 373.00 10:57:07 00062406222TRLO0 LSE 433 373.00 10:57:07 00062406223TRLO0 LSE 18 373.50 11:49:30 00062408390TRLO0 LSE 817 373.50 11:49:30 00062408391TRLO0 LSE 542 373.50 11:49:30 00062408392TRLO0 LSE 417 373.50 11:49:30 00062408393TRLO0 LSE 242 373.50 11:49:30 00062408394TRLO0 LSE 429 373.50 11:49:30 00062408395TRLO0 LSE 1963 373.50 11:49:30 00062408396TRLO0 LSE 254 373.00 11:49:39 00062408404TRLO0 LSE 450 373.00 11:49:39 00062408405TRLO0 LSE 600 373.00 11:49:39 00062408406TRLO0 LSE 483 373.00 11:49:39 00062408407TRLO0 LSE 1785 372.50 12:41:36 00062410571TRLO0 LSE 115 372.50 12:41:36 00062410572TRLO0 LSE 415 372.50 12:41:36 00062410573TRLO0 LSE 1979 372.50 13:10:45 00062411918TRLO0 LSE 692 372.50 13:11:52 00062412030TRLO0 LSE 657 372.50 13:11:52 00062412031TRLO0 LSE 20000 373.00 13:32:45 00062413151TRLO0 LSE 1161 372.50 14:29:50 00062416213TRLO0 LSE 885 372.50 14:29:50 00062416214TRLO0 LSE 181 372.50 14:29:50 00062416215TRLO0 LSE 700 372.50 14:29:50 00062416216TRLO0 LSE 86 372.50 14:29:51 00062416218TRLO0 LSE 843 372.50 14:32:55 00062416556TRLO0 LSE 490 372.50 14:44:28 00062417454TRLO0 LSE 371 372.50 14:44:28 00062417455TRLO0 LSE 1500 372.50 14:44:28 00062417456TRLO0 LSE 692 372.50 14:44:28 00062417457TRLO0 LSE 1351 372.50 14:44:28 00062417458TRLO0 LSE 1117 372.50 14:44:28 00062417459TRLO0 LSE 1010 372.50 14:44:28 00062417460TRLO0 LSE 2102 373.00 15:30:32 00062420590TRLO0 LSE 1967 373.00 15:30:32 00062420591TRLO0 LSE 558 373.00 15:32:20 00062420782TRLO0 LSE 1389 373.00 15:32:20 00062420783TRLO0 LSE 98 373.00 15:43:22 00062421602TRLO0 LSE 1826 373.00 15:43:22 00062421603TRLO0 LSE 264 373.00 15:43:22 00062421604TRLO0 LSE 1624 373.00 15:43:22 00062421605TRLO0 LSE 695 373.00 15:43:22 00062421606TRLO0 LSE 565 373.00 15:43:22 00062421607TRLO0 LSE 877 373.00 15:43:22 00062421608TRLO0 LSE 785 373.00 15:43:35 00062421612TRLO0 LSE 822 373.00 15:44:25 00062421659TRLO0 LSE 495 373.00 15:44:25 00062421660TRLO0 LSE 398 373.00 15:44:25 00062421661TRLO0 LSE 2056 372.50 16:10:15 00062423460TRLO0 LSE 2075 372.50 16:10:15 00062423461TRLO0 LSE 683 372.50 16:10:15 00062423462TRLO0 LSE 683 372.50 16:10:15 00062423463TRLO0 LSE 1176 372.50 16:10:15 00062423464TRLO0 LSE 268 372.50 16:10:15 00062423465TRLO0 LSE 680 372.50 16:10:15 00062423466TRLO0 LSE 904 372.50 16:13:16 00062423801TRLO0 LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

