Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
PR Newswire
30.11.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

London, November 29

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

29 November 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 29 November 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 85,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 372.5435 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 373.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 369.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 15,746,710 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 230,344,713 which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 29 November 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
25371.00 08:32:2700062400682TRLO0LSE
2808371.00 08:32:2700062400681TRLO0LSE
480370.50 08:32:3000062400683TRLO0LSE
600370.50 08:32:3000062400684TRLO0LSE
450370.50 08:32:3000062400685TRLO0LSE
335370.50 08:32:3000062400686TRLO0LSE
882370.50 08:51:2100062401358TRLO0LSE
318370.50 08:51:2100062401359TRLO0LSE
622370.50 08:51:2100062401360TRLO0LSE
123369.50 08:54:4000062401568TRLO0LSE
1200369.50 08:54:4000062401569TRLO0LSE
529369.50 08:54:4000062401570TRLO0LSE
810370.00 09:42:5000062403408TRLO0LSE
582370.00 09:42:5000062403409TRLO0LSE
574370.00 09:42:5000062403410TRLO0LSE
1904371.00 09:51:4700062403786TRLO0LSE
1742373.50 10:51:2400062405972TRLO0LSE
2016373.50 10:51:3500062405980TRLO0LSE
167373.50 10:52:3500062406020TRLO0LSE
741373.50 10:52:3500062406021TRLO0LSE
503373.00 10:57:0700062406217TRLO0LSE
150373.00 10:57:0700062406218TRLO0LSE
300373.00 10:57:0700062406219TRLO0LSE
1418373.00 10:57:0700062406221TRLO0LSE
53373.00 10:57:0700062406222TRLO0LSE
433373.00 10:57:0700062406223TRLO0LSE
18373.50 11:49:3000062408390TRLO0LSE
817373.50 11:49:3000062408391TRLO0LSE
542373.50 11:49:3000062408392TRLO0LSE
417373.50 11:49:3000062408393TRLO0LSE
242373.50 11:49:3000062408394TRLO0LSE
429373.50 11:49:3000062408395TRLO0LSE
1963373.50 11:49:3000062408396TRLO0LSE
254373.00 11:49:3900062408404TRLO0LSE
450373.00 11:49:3900062408405TRLO0LSE
600373.00 11:49:3900062408406TRLO0LSE
483373.00 11:49:3900062408407TRLO0LSE
1785372.50 12:41:3600062410571TRLO0LSE
115372.50 12:41:3600062410572TRLO0LSE
415372.50 12:41:3600062410573TRLO0LSE
1979372.50 13:10:4500062411918TRLO0LSE
692372.50 13:11:5200062412030TRLO0LSE
657372.50 13:11:5200062412031TRLO0LSE
20000373.00 13:32:4500062413151TRLO0LSE
1161372.50 14:29:5000062416213TRLO0LSE
885372.50 14:29:5000062416214TRLO0LSE
181372.50 14:29:5000062416215TRLO0LSE
700372.50 14:29:5000062416216TRLO0LSE
86372.50 14:29:5100062416218TRLO0LSE
843372.50 14:32:5500062416556TRLO0LSE
490372.50 14:44:2800062417454TRLO0LSE
371372.50 14:44:2800062417455TRLO0LSE
1500372.50 14:44:2800062417456TRLO0LSE
692372.50 14:44:2800062417457TRLO0LSE
1351372.50 14:44:2800062417458TRLO0LSE
1117372.50 14:44:2800062417459TRLO0LSE
1010372.50 14:44:2800062417460TRLO0LSE
2102373.00 15:30:3200062420590TRLO0LSE
1967373.00 15:30:3200062420591TRLO0LSE
558373.00 15:32:2000062420782TRLO0LSE
1389373.00 15:32:2000062420783TRLO0LSE
98373.00 15:43:2200062421602TRLO0LSE
1826373.00 15:43:2200062421603TRLO0LSE
264373.00 15:43:2200062421604TRLO0LSE
1624373.00 15:43:2200062421605TRLO0LSE
695373.00 15:43:2200062421606TRLO0LSE
565373.00 15:43:2200062421607TRLO0LSE
877373.00 15:43:2200062421608TRLO0LSE
785373.00 15:43:3500062421612TRLO0LSE
822373.00 15:44:2500062421659TRLO0LSE
495373.00 15:44:2500062421660TRLO0LSE
398373.00 15:44:2500062421661TRLO0LSE
2056372.50 16:10:1500062423460TRLO0LSE
2075372.50 16:10:1500062423461TRLO0LSE
683372.50 16:10:1500062423462TRLO0LSE
683372.50 16:10:1500062423463TRLO0LSE
1176372.50 16:10:1500062423464TRLO0LSE
268372.50 16:10:1500062423465TRLO0LSE
680372.50 16:10:1500062423466TRLO0LSE
904372.50 16:13:1600062423801TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Hannah Ratcliff +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
