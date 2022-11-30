Happiest Minds Technologies Limited: Happiest Minds is among India's Top 25 Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif. and LONDON and BENGALURU, India, Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Happiest Minds Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a 'Born Digital. Born Agile', Mindful IT Company, today announced that it is recognized by Great Place To WorkIndia among the Top 25 India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022, for the second consecutive year.





In its 8th edition this year for India, based on a rigorous evaluation methodology, 455 organizations in the IT & IT-BPM sector undertook this assessment of which the Top 100India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 have been recognized.

As a global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work has been studying employee experience and people practices across organizations for over three decades. Every year, more than 10,000 organizations from over 60 countries partner with Great Place To Work for assessment, benchmarking, and planning of actions to strengthen their workplace culture. In India, the Institute partners with more than 1100+ organizations annually, across over 22 industries, to help them build High-Trust, High-Performance Cultures designed to deliver sustained business results.

Joseph Anantharaju, Executive Vice Chairman, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "At Happiest Minds, we have put a mindful people practice framework in place that supports our people and maximizes their potential. This recognition reinforces the strategic importance and strength of our culture and fosters a sense of joy & pride in us. We are grateful and certain that this esteemed recognition will further encourage us to continue focusing and prioritizing our People as a strategic differentiator."

Sachin Khurana, Chief People Officer, Happiest Minds Technologies, said, "Being in the Top 25 - India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 for the second consecutive year is a stellar recognition for Happiest Minds, the testimony of a people-centric mission, vision, and values that inspires our unique philosophy of happiness and mindfulness. I take this opportunity to thank our 4500+ Happiest Minds and other stakeholders who have contributed to making this coveted achievement a reality year after year."

Earlier this year, Happiest Minds has been recognized among Top 50 India's Best Workplaces for Women 2022, Top 100 Best Workplaces in Asia 2022, and India's Top 50 Best Companies to Work 2022 by the Great Place to Work Institute.

The report and the complete list (in alphabetical order) of India's Best Workplaces in IT & IT-BPM 2022 can be viewed here.

About Happiest Minds Technologies:

Happiest Minds' Technologies Limited (NSE: HAPPSTMNDS), a Mindful IT Company, enables digital transformation for enterprises and technology providers by delivering seamless customer experiences, business efficiency and actionable insights. We do this by leveraging a spectrum of disruptive technologies such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud, digital process automation, internet of things, robotics/drones, security , virtual/augmented reality, and more. Positioned as 'Born Digital. Born Agile', our capabilities span digital solutions, infrastructure, product engineering and security. We deliver these services across industry sectors such as automotive, BFSI, consumer packaged goods, e-commerce, edutech, engineering R&D, hi-tech, manufacturing, retail, and travel/transportation/hospitality.

A Great Place to Work-Certified company, Happiest Minds is headquartered in Bangalore, India, with operations in the U.S., UK, Canada, Australia, and the Middle East.

