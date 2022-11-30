Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1C37D ISIN: GB00B4WFW713 Ticker-Symbol: 5PP 
München
30.11.22
08:01 Uhr
2,160 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,1002,16009:36
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
ALD
ALD SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ALD SA11,0200,00 %
ALZECURE PHARMA AB0,355+2,31 %
AUSTRALIAN DAIRY NUTRITIONALS GROUP0,029-6,37 %
COMMERCE BANCSHARES INC70,500,00 %
FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL INC38,200-0,52 %
FLAGSTAR BANCORP INC35,6000,00 %
LONDONMETRIC PROPERTY PLC2,1600,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.