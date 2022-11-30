DJ Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of business park office property for GBP2.8m

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of business park office property for GBP2.8m 30-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

30 November 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or the "Company")

Disposal of business park office property for GBP2.8m

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a 16,941 sq ft office property in Leicester for GBP2.8m, in line with the most recent valuation.

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said:

"This asset was acquired as part of the Company's IPO portfolio in 2014. It has been fully let since, delivering an average yield of 9% per annum but has seen no rental or valuation growth over our period of ownership and this trend is expected to continue. We expect to invest the sale proceeds in the Company's remaining assets which have greater prospects for income and capital growth, better supporting the Board's objective of increasing dividends in a sustainable way and enhancing the portfolio's environmental credentials."

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP15m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP15m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

