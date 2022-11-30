Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 30.11.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 681 internationalen Medien
Keine Hexerei! Multi-1.000-Prozenter mit Ansage?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A116ZH ISIN: GB00BJFLFT45 Ticker-Symbol: IT3 
Frankfurt
30.11.22
08:02 Uhr
1,050 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CUSTODIAN REIT PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
30.11.2022 | 08:31
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of business park office property for GBP2.8m

DJ Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of business park office property for GBP2.8m

Custodian REIT plc (CREI) Custodian REIT plc: Disposal of business park office property for GBP2.8m 30-Nov-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

30 November 2022

Custodian REIT plc

("Custodian REIT" or the "Company")

Disposal of business park office property for GBP2.8m

Custodian REIT (LSE: CREI), which seeks to deliver a strong income return by investing in a diversified portfolio of smaller regional properties across the UK, is pleased to announce the disposal of a 16,941 sq ft office property in Leicester for GBP2.8m, in line with the most recent valuation.

Commenting on the disposal, Richard Shepherd-Cross, Managing Director of Custodian Capital Limited (the Company's external fund manager), said:

"This asset was acquired as part of the Company's IPO portfolio in 2014. It has been fully let since, delivering an average yield of 9% per annum but has seen no rental or valuation growth over our period of ownership and this trend is expected to continue. We expect to invest the sale proceeds in the Company's remaining assets which have greater prospects for income and capital growth, better supporting the Board's objective of increasing dividends in a sustainable way and enhancing the portfolio's environmental credentials."

- Ends -

For further information, please contact: 

Custodian Capital Limited 
 
 Richard Shepherd-Cross / Ed Moore / Ian Mattioli MBE Tel: +44 (0)116 240 8740 
 
                           www.custodiancapital.com 
 
 
 
 Numis Securities Limited 
 
 Hugh Jonathan      Tel: +44 (0)20 7260 1000 
 
             www.numiscorp.com 
 
 
 
 FTI Consulting 
 
 Richard Sunderland / Ellie Sweeney Tel: +44 (0)20 3727 1000 
 
                   custodianreit@fticonsulting.com

Notes to Editors

Custodian REIT is a UK real estate investment trust with a portfolio comprising properties predominantly let to institutional grade tenants throughout the UK, principally characterised by properties with individual values of less than GBP15m at acquisition.

The Company offers investors the opportunity to access a diversified portfolio of UK commercial real estate through a closed-ended fund. By principally targeting sub GBP15m lot size, regional properties, the Company intends to provide investors with an attractive level of income and the potential for capital growth, becoming the REIT of choice for private and institutional investors seeking high and stable dividends from well-diversified UK real estate.

Custodian Capital Limited is the discretionary investment manager of the Company.

For more information visit www.custodianreit.com and www.custodiancapital.com.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      GB00BJFLFT45 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:      CREI 
LEI Code:    2138001BOD1J5XK1CX76 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:  204943 
EQS News ID:  1501089 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1501089&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 30, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

CUSTODIAN REIT-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.