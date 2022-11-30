The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.11.2022Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.11.2022Aktien1 IT0005500688 FAE Technology S.p.A.2 MU0461N00015 Lighthouse Properties p.l.c.3 US8666831057 Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.4 US0395872098 Arcimoto Inc.5 AU0000253502 Region GroupAnleihen1 AT0000A32042 Erste Group Bank AG2 US00914AAT97 Air Lease Corp.3 CH1206367661 Bâloise Holding AG4 XS2015265072 Ukraine, Republik5 US903724AT98 Ukraine, Republik6 US903724AU61 Ukraine, Republik7 US903724BV36 Ukraine, Republik8 US90372UAR59 Ukraine, Republik9 XS2010033186 Ukraine, Republik10 US903724BM37 Ukraine, Republik11 US903724BY74 Ukraine, Republik12 XS2562657374 International Finance Corp.13 DE000HLB42V3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF