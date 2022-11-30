The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading 30.11.2022
Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag 30.11.2022
Aktien
1 IT0005500688 FAE Technology S.p.A.
2 MU0461N00015 Lighthouse Properties p.l.c.
3 US8666831057 Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc.
4 US0395872098 Arcimoto Inc.
5 AU0000253502 Region Group
Anleihen
1 AT0000A32042 Erste Group Bank AG
2 US00914AAT97 Air Lease Corp.
3 CH1206367661 Bâloise Holding AG
4 XS2015265072 Ukraine, Republik
5 US903724AT98 Ukraine, Republik
6 US903724AU61 Ukraine, Republik
7 US903724BV36 Ukraine, Republik
8 US90372UAR59 Ukraine, Republik
9 XS2010033186 Ukraine, Republik
10 US903724BM37 Ukraine, Republik
11 US903724BY74 Ukraine, Republik
12 XS2562657374 International Finance Corp.
13 DE000HLB42V3 Landesbank Hessen-Thüringen Girozentrale Tech 100 Equal Weight UCITS ETF
